Missouri man who robbed two cell phone stores at gunpoint sentenced to more than 16 years in prison

Read on www.kttn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
St. Louis woman facing weapons, drug charges
A St. Louis woman is facing weapons and drug charges for allegedly shooting at police and other incidents in 2020 and 2021.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot and conspiring to distribute fentanyl
A man from Missouri pleaded guilty on Monday to a murder-for-hire charge and a drug conspiracy charge and admitted trying to have a man who owed him more than $100,000 killed. Kevin Cunningham, 36, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to the murder-for-hire charge. He pleaded guilty later in the day in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue
A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021. Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man beats mother to death with hammer, wine bottle, charges say
ST. LOUIS — Mario D. Wade walked into St. Louis police headquarters on Friday and admitted bludgeoning his mother to death using his hands, a hammer and a wine bottle, charges said. Wade, 40, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was charged Friday night with first-degree murder and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois man jailed on Ballard meth charge
An Illinois man was jailed on a drug charge Saturday after a vehicle was searched. Ballard County deputies stopped a truck in LaCenter for alleged traffic violations, and K9 Kony reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said the passenger, identified as Glenn Loflin of Belleville,...
Woman killed Friday, suspect turns himself in
The suspect of the murder of a woman over the weekend has turned himself in to authorities.
tncontentexchange.com
Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
$10K offered for information about missing woman last seen in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The family of a missing St. Louis-area woman held a news conference Monday. Beverly J. Logan, 32, was last seen in January. Her family filed a missing person report on Feb. 13, 2022. Family members asked the public for help and put up a $10,000 reward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected driver in deadly Ted Drewes hit-and-run crash turns self in
ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of hitting and killing a CBC High School student near Ted Drewes was taken into custody after turning himself in Monday, police sources said. The man suspected of the hit-and-run accident was booked Monday on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, police confirmed in an official email Monday afternoon.
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
Man's truck, $25,000 in tools stolen while he was fixing another vehicle in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a man had his truck and thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen while he worked on another vehicle Saturday morning. Police said a man walked into the Central Patrol Division Sunday morning to report his truck had been stolen. He told police he was working on a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 10th Street at around 11:30 Saturday morning when he was robbed.
Bystanders hit in two groups’ crossfire in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Cass Avenue at North 13th Street. Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other. The two men injured were described as innocent bystanders. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
Fatal shooting in Normandy prompts Major Case Squad investigation
NORMANDY, Mo. — A man was found dead in Normandy on Sunday, and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating. Officers with the Normandy Police Department were sent to the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road on Sunday. There the officers found a man with what looked like a gunshot wound, a statement from the Major Case Squad said.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Tuesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to more than 10 years in prison on gun charges. Judge Clark sentenced Terrell Gunn, 43, to eight years and seven months in prison on a 2022 charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two more years for violating his supervised release from a 2016 conviction on another felon in possession charge.
25-year-old woman dead after shooting on N. Broadway in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in St. Louis. Shortly before 1:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called for a shooting in the 2500 block of N. Broadway. There, a woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a vehicle...
Woman’s car stolen while pumping gas
St. Louis police are investigating a carjacking that happened overnight in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
Major Case Squad investigates Normandy homicide
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting the Normandy Police Department with a homicide investigation.
Comments / 1