Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
Learn about Deep Learning Accelerators on the Jetson Orin with NVIDIA
Developers or those of you interested in learning more about the Deep Learning Accelerator on NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin mini PC will be pleased to know that NVIDIA has published a new article over on its technical blog providing an overview of the Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA) when used with the Jetson system that combines a CPU and GPU into a single module. Providing developers with an expansive NVIDIA software stack in a small, low-power package that can be deployed at the edge.
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August
The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G. Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below. As a...
OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphone launched
OnePlus is launching a new smartphone today, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the handset will come with a 6.56-inch LCD display. The display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device...
Oppo A77 4G smartphone unveiled
Oppo is launching a new Android smartphone in India, the Oppo A77 4G and the handset comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and 269PPI. The new Oppo A77 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek helio G35 mobile processor and...
Sea of Thieves Season Seven update lets you buy your own ship
Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”
Magic Dock 140W smart charger and hub
Magic Dock is a small minimalist smart wireless charger and hub capable of providing up to 140W and charging five devices simultaneously offering a maximum of 10W wireless charging the hub is equipped with two 20W USB-C outputs and a real-time display. There is also 140W USB-C input and output connections enabling the charger to take a MacBook Pro 16 inch 2021 laptop from flat to 100% charged in just 90 minutes.
Steam is adding support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
It only took five years after the Nintendo Switch’s release, but now Valve is finally adding Steam support for the console’s controllers. It had to happen sooner or later, and it is better late than never. In an announcement, the company said that the latest Steam beta adds...
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
Maono PD400X dual mode XLR USB microphone
Streamers and content creators in the market for a new USB microphone might be interested in the Maono PD400X microphone specifically designed for audio creators and featuring a dynamic capsule, dual USB XLR connectivity, ultrawide frequency response and programmable software. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the...
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
