OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty thunderstorms developed overnight as a cold front tried to move into the area. Most of the storms remained well north of the metro, but there is a chance for a spotty shower or storm to move through the metro through 10am. Dry weather should return for the early afternoon, but so will the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures warm back into the middle 90s for the metro, topping out near 96 in Omaha. A cold front sitting just north of town will keep areas like Norfolk and Tekamah a fair bit cooler than the metro. A few additional spotty storms are possible this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through, but don’t expect widespread rainfall.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO