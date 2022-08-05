Read on www.wowt.com
Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter
A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night. Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting.
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Tuesday ahead of a steady warm up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve enjoyed a nice break from the heat Monday with a drop to the low 80s! The pleasant weather will continue Tuesday. We’ll be a bit warmer but still near seasonal with a high near 86. The humidity will be low as well. We’ll...
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler air will make today the best of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few overnight showers and storms last night, we are headed towards a beautiful start to the work week. The weather today should be the best of the week with a high in the lower 80s. Clouds will clear as the morning goes along and...
Cooler air finally moving in
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) The heat didn't stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha.
Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 20 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
6 First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous heat and humidity this afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Potentially dangerous heat and humidity is expected this afternoon with near record high temperatures. Humidity is already on the high side as the sun rise across the metro. Temperatures are starting off in the middle 70s, but should warm into the middle 80s by mid-morning. Some morning clouds could initially slow our warm-up slightly, but we should be approaching 90 degrees by Noon. With the humidity, the heat index will already be near 100 degrees by Noon.
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
Birds impacted by oil spill
The heat didn't stop car lovers from coming out to the 10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show. Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter.
BREAKING: No special session in Nebraska on abortion laws
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. Man wounded in shooting inside Omaha bar.
David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid this afternoon, cooling tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty thunderstorms developed overnight as a cold front tried to move into the area. Most of the storms remained well north of the metro, but there is a chance for a spotty shower or storm to move through the metro through 10am. Dry weather should return for the early afternoon, but so will the hot and humid conditions. Temperatures warm back into the middle 90s for the metro, topping out near 96 in Omaha. A cold front sitting just north of town will keep areas like Norfolk and Tekamah a fair bit cooler than the metro. A few additional spotty storms are possible this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through, but don’t expect widespread rainfall.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat.
Emily's Monday evening forecast
OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. MLK Memorial in North Omaha in need of repair. A North...
6 News On Your Side: New device allows more diagnosis
Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. OPS is getting the new school year started Monday. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Three...
3 people sustain electrical burns at Google site in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were burned in an electrical incident at a Google facility on Monday. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was called to the Google data center, located north of Highway 275, at about noon. A spokesman told 6 News that they received a report of...
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
Omaha Everyday: Remington Heights
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to Remington Heights about their Around the World Open House on August 11th. Come tour the community, meet residents, and get a taste of countries around the world and find out about a one time open house special offered at event!
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
UNK breaks ground on regional engagement center
A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing the total to 10 since the outbreak began. Inflation continues to impact food banks...
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
