Bostonians brave the heat and humidity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO