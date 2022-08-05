Bostonians brave the heat and humidity

Read on whdh.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Related
whdh.com
City of Boston heat emergency extended through Tuesday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has again extended the city’s heat emergency through Tuesday, August 9, due to upcoming weather forecasts. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in a statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, it is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”
whdh.com
Boston Seafood Festival returns after COVID hiatus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the high temperatures, seafood lovers flocked to the first Boston Seafood Festival since before the pandemic began, at the country’s oldest working fish pier. “This is the iconic center of the seafood industry,” one attendee said. To fight the heat’s effect on the catches...
whdh.com
Storms topple trees, cut power for residents throughout Massachusetts
WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bay Staters continued to feel the impact of Sunday’s severe storms as some residents woke up to property damage while others remained without power. Trees fell on homes and cars in Waltham, while cleanup crews operated throughout the greater Boston region. In Medford, downed trees likely caused outages since Sunday night.
whdh.com
Hot & Humid Weather Continues
7Weather- The heat and humidity continue for the next few days. A sea breeze was only around for a short time this afternoon. Without the onshore wind, Boston jumped into the upper 90s! Both Boston and Worcester tied records today! Boston and most of the area are officially in a heat wave with today being the third consecutive day in the 90s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Combatting heat, Boston’s 2nd Open Streets event begins in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - During the City of Boston’s first Open Streets event in July, pedestrians ambling down Jamaica Plain’s Centre Street were able to enjoy a pleasant afternoon free of vehicular traffic while temperatures rested in the low 70’s. For the follow-up event on Roxbury’s Blue Hill Avenue, eventgoers will have to combat humidity that will make temperatures feel like they’re in the upper 80’s.
whdh.com
Heat Advisory Monday And Tuesday
7Weather- A Heat Advisory has been extended and is now in effect for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 90s and the feels like temperature will be around 100º. Monday is another hot and humid day with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s. Boston is near-record heat again. The forecast is 96º and the current record is 96º set back into 1983.
whdh.com
Man drowns at Medford pond
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man has drowned after swimming in an undesignated area at Wright’s Pond in Medford, according to police. On Sunday afternoon, a caller to Medford Police was “frantically screaming for help” that a friend went underwater and did not resurface. When police and fire arrived at the Wright’s Pond swim area, they quickly determined that the missing person was at the far side of the pond, outside the designated swim area.
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Commuter Changes: Closure of Green Line’s E Branch affects morning commute for weekday riders
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of T riders are changing their commutes as Monday marked the first weekday closure of the Green Line’s E Branch, after the MBTA started its 16-day shutdown over the weekend for major maintenance work. Work started on Saturday after the branch was suspended from Heath...
whdh.com
WATCH: Bourne firefighters make boat rescue
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a group whose small boat crashed against the rocky coastline. Crews held the boat steady as the passengers got to shore. The Coast Guard said everyone made it off safely, and no one was hurt. The boat, however, is stuck in the water.
whdh.com
Officials make dramatic boat rescue in Bourne
BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety officials made a dramatic boat rescue of a group off the Bourne coast over the weekend amid windy conditions and choppy waves. “Wind conditions and waves, they have a dramatic impact on boats, and things can happen very fast,” said Chris Southwood, director of the Bourne Department of Natural Resources.
whdh.com
USPS releases marine life stamp collection, including Mass. location
BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Postal Service partnered with the National Marine Sanctuary System to release a collection of stamps featuring marine life and ecosystems. The 16-stamp collection, released earlier this month, includes photographs of California sea lions, a sand tiger shark and the Farallon Islands to name a few. One of the stamps includes photography shot in Massachusetts. Art director Greg Breeding used existing photographs to design the stamps, which feature a map of the National Marine Sanctuary System on the back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Flight Frustrations: Flyers at Logan International deal with chaos as weather causes delays across the U.S.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Chaos in the skies due to inclement weather led to chaos at airports across the country, including at Boston’s Logan International on Saturday. Nearly 6,300 U.S. flights faced delays and over 600 were cancelled as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to flight tracker website, FlightAware. Flyers at Logan experienced at least 300 of those delays and over 40 cancellations, on top of traffic troubles right outside their terminals.
whdh.com
Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Lexington center Monday afternoon. Witnesses said the lights went out in businesses along Massachusetts Avenue, and then they saw the smoke coming from a nearby building. Firefighters said the fire has been contained, but all roads in the area are...
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
whdh.com
Merrimac Fire battles 3-alarm blaze
MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - The Merrimac Fire Department battled a three-alarm blaze in a single-family home Sunday. At about 2:15 p.m., Merrimac Fire received a 911 call reporting a structure fire. The first arriving firefighters were met with heavy flames, so the fire reached three alarms. Additional equipment and personnel also responded to the scene. The flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood, spreading rapidly before Merrimac Fire and other groups put out the flames.
whdh.com
‘It will be chaos’: Mayor Wu speaks about Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about what the city should expect with the upcoming month-long Orange Line shutdown claiming that the shutdown’s timing may be the biggest problem. “It will be chaos,” said Wu. The shutdown is expected to last from about 9 p.m. on August...
whdh.com
Shutdown of Green Line’s E Branch begins amid other pending service pauses for maintenance
BOSTON (WHDH) - For the next 16 days, T riders who use the Green Line’s E Branch will have to find an alternative as stops from Heath Street to Prudential Station are shut down for maintenance work. From Saturday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 21, service will be suspended...
whdh.com
Southborough house in flames after lightning strike
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southborough home caught fire after being struck by lightning during a storm Friday afternoon. Firefighters said the flames were caused by the lightning hitting the home’s chimney. The blaze caused heavy damage to the top floor of the house. “There’s parts of brick from...
whdh.com
Local disaster relief org helps hand out aid in Kentucky following catastrophic floods
MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Donations and volunteers are in heavy demand in Kentucky, where a group from Massachusetts has been helping those affected by recent deadly floods. All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), based in Mattapoisett, said it has been working with locals to hand out critical supplies and clear debris...
Comments / 0