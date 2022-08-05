ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Detroit Tigers walk their way to 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay Rays: Game thread replay

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRmWq_0h5pK8KG00

Detroit Tigers (42-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-49)

When: 7:10 p.m. Friday.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, 4.91 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.03 ERA).

First-pitch forecast: Partly cloudy, low-80s.

BOX SCORE

MIGGY IN PAIN: Cabrera, his ailing right knee and an uncertain future

GOODBYE, MICHAEL: Fulmer joins winning team, but Tigers are stuck waiting for 2023

Lineup:

CF Riley Greene

DH Victor Reyes

SS Javier Báez

1B Harold Castro

3B Jeimer Candelario

2B Willi Castro

RF Daz Cameron

C Tucker Barnhart

LF Akil Baddoo

P Bryan Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3oRP_0h5pK8KG00

Game notes: Tropicana Field isn’t quite the location of the Fountain of Youth in Central Florida, but Rays righty Corey Kluber has undergone a bit of a regeneration in his first season in Tampa.

The 36-year-old opened the 2022 season with five strong starts, posting a 2.36 ERA over his first 26⅔ innings. Since then, however, the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner has a 4.60 ERA over 78⅓ innings, including a May 16 start in which he held the Tigers to two runs on four hits over six innings at the Trop.

THURSDAY'S LOSS: Sloppy gloves doom Detroit Tigers again vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Still, that he’s still pitching in August is a surprising sign for the Rays; Kluber is up to 105 innings after throwing just 116⅔ over the past three seasons combined (with the Guardians, Rangers and Yankees) due to injuries. Kluber has arguably pitched better than his ERA suggests, with 94 strikeouts and a miniscule 16 walks this season. His rate of 1.4 walks per nine innings is actually better then either of his Cy Young campaigns (1.9 in 2014 and 1.6 in 2017), even as his strikeouts are down to 8.1 per nine innings.

Kluber is certainly familiar with facing the Old English “D”; he has faced the Tigers 28 times, the most of any team over his career, with a career 3.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 177 innings. And while the batters have changed since Kluber was coming up with Cleveland, there has been one constant in the Detroit lineup: Miguel Cabrera, whose 26 hits off Kluber are the second-most against any pitcher in his career. Cabrera also has six homers and four doubles off Kluber.

As Kluber told the Free Press’s Evan Petzold earlier this year, Cabrera presents a special challenge for him.

"I don't know if I ever really developed a good plan,” Kluber said. “He's one of those guys you can't really have a plan against, because he can combat whatever you're trying to do. I just tried to mix it up and keep him off balance. A lot of times, that didn't work."

Luckily for Kluber, Cabrera is scheduled to sit out tonight’s game as part of the load-management plan to reduce the strain on his ailing right knee. Unluckily for the Tigers, few of the other hitters on the roster have had much success against Kluber: Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop are a combined 8-for-40 (.200) against him with a double and two homers (all by Schoop). Javier Báez has homered off Kluber as well, but, Javy being Javy , he also has a strikeout and a walk in five total plate appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyk5a_0h5pK8KG00

On the Tigers’ side, they’ll send Bryan Garcia to the mound for the second time this season. Just four players on the Rays’ active roster have faced him; infielder Yu Chang went 1-for-3 in 2021, while Randy Arozarena, Ji-Man Choi and Taylor Walls are all 0-for-1 (with Walls drawing a walk in 2021).

Following Friday night, the Tigers and Rays have two more games at Comerica Park — a 6:10 p.m. start Saturday (after the team retires Lou Whitaker’s No. 1 in a pregame ceremony) and a 1:40 p.m. start Sunday. The Tigers then get their first day off since July 22 before starting a three-game set against Cleveland on Tuesday, while the Rays also get Monday off before crossing Lake Michigan to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Live updates

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter .

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers walk their way to 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay Rays: Game thread replay

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Lou Whitaker
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Bryan Garcia
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Bally Sports Detroit#Wxyt Fm#Tropicana Field#The Fountain Of Youth#Al Cy Young Award
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tigers Roar Late, Blow Out Rays 9-1 in Weird Loss

DETROIT, Mich. — Shane McClanahan was back to dealing, even if it was off a different script. The Tampa Bay ace mowed through the Detroit Tigers inning after inning. So it makes no sense at all to know that the Rays lost 9-1 to the Tigers on Saturday night at Comerica Park in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena starting on Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arozarena is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Arozarena for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays draw 2 bases-loaded walks in 9th, beat Tigers 7-0

DETROIT (AP) — Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang. Soto walked Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy