Ross County, OH

What you need to know about the Ross County Fair

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
CHILLICOTHE— The 78th annual Ross County Fair officially kicks off Saturday, running until Aug. 13, offering visitors plenty of time to come and visit the fairgrounds and see all that is offered.

A week long pass is available for purchase as well as daily general admission. Tickets are available for purchase online or at the fairgrounds. The prices for admission per person are as follows:

  • Weekly wristband- $25
  • Senior weekly wristbands- $15
  • Daily general admission- $5
  • Daily senior admission- $4

Throughout the week the fairgrounds will host many different events, such as animal judging and grandstand entertainment. Animal contests will take place every day, with he small animal showman of showmen contest taking place at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 and the large animal showman of showmen contest taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Bandstand entertainment will be held throughout the day. The headliners for each night are as follows:

  • Sunday- Ashley Huffer Band
  • Monday- N' Step Dance
  • Tuesday- Great Seal of Ohio Band and Kingston Kickers
  • Wednesday- Lori Graves & Friends Comedy
  • Thursday- Jess Kelly Adams
  • Friday- Blue Leaf Band
  • Saturday- Puma & Six to Noon

A fireworks display will also take place Saturday, Aug. 13 after performances to celebrate the final day of the fair.

On Monday the fair will be celebrating Adena Healthy Kids Day, sponsored by Adena Health System. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. all kids who enter can ride any of the rides for free.

To learn more about the Ross County Fair and to see a full schedule of events visit the Ross County Fairgrounds website.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

