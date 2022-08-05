ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Activity beefing up for next week's Branch County Fair

By Rosalie Currier, The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

As fair week approaches, Aug. 7-13, activity at the Branch County fairgrounds in Coldwater increases and 4-H families are busy.

Saturday

On Saturday, still 4-H projects are judged and livestock checked in.

The annual parade through Coldwater will be downtown about 4 p.m. It will leave the fairgrounds via Jefferson Street and travel U.S. 12 to Clay Street. Albert Russell and Ed Mercer, long-time fair supporters, were selected as co-grand marshals.

Sunday

Sunday is a "soft opening" so to speak. There is no admission fee and parking is $2.

Annual events begin with an 11 a.m. antique tractor pull — kicking off amphitheater activities for the week. Tickets are $5.

Small animal judging will take place for 4-H'ers.

Vendors may set up in the merchant barns, but aren't required to open until Monday. Independent food vendors will be open.

The annual Gospel Concert is 4 p.m. at Dearth Community Center. It is hosted by Joe Renshaw of Coldwater and will feature Rugged Cross Quartet and The Gospel Barn Band. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

At 7 p.m., the 2022 Branch County king and queen will be crowned at Dearth.

Abigail Lehman, the 2021 queen, will crown one of three candidates: Carleigh Crouch, Alice Hughes or Annabelle Kling. King candidates are Jackson Preston, Jacob Reif and Chase Rubley.

A reception honoring Janice Murphy, who retired as fair manager after 32 years, will follow the coronation ceremony.

The ride company, Elliott's Amusements, will open at noon Tuesday in time for Kids Day. Online purchase of armbands for rides will be open through Monday at a special price.

Visit www.branchfair.com for more information of the week or to make an armband purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2li31q_0h5pJrU900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YF9Sa_0h5pJrU900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q56yY_0h5pJrU900

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Activity beefing up for next week's Branch County Fair

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion

PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
WWMTCw

Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must

As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKHM

Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#County Fairs#Parade#Barns#Antique#Dearth Community Center#Rugged Cross Quartet#The Gospel Barn Band#El
thevillagereporter.com

Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer

BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
PIONEER, OH
jtv.tv

More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall

A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
WANE-TV

Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County

CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy