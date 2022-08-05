ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks . Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains.

Several years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for non-dividend-paying stocks. Over rolling three-year periods, the higher-yielding securities beat the low- and non-dividend-yielding securities about two-thirds of the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tx6LS_0h5pJUNY00

Image source: General Dynamics.

It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income. They are in an essential industry that may see the rate of growth ebb and flow over the years, but it's a rare period when defense expenditures will actually get cut. These are solid businesses offering generally stable growth that also tend to throw off equally dependable income streams for investors.

The following pair of defense stocks are great companies to own for the long term.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) is the third-largest defense contractors behind Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies , and the latter was only catapulted into second place by its acquisition of United Technologies in 2020.

General Dynamics generated $38.5 billion in revenue last year, 79% of which came from defense contracts for military hardware such as nuclear submarines, the M1A2 Abrams tank, the Stryker combat vehicle, and assorted weapons systems including heavy machine guns and grenade launchers. The remainder comes from civilian business, primarily commercial jets sold under the Gulfstream banner, and it generated over $8.1 billion in revenue last year.

Both areas of focus have been lucrative for General Dynamics, helping to support its dividend. Earlier this year the defense contractor raised its quarterly payout 5.9% to $1.26 per share, or $5.04 per year, the 25th consecutive year it increased the dividend.

The yield is a healthy 2.2% annually, and with shares trading at 16 times next year's earnings estimates, 1.7 times sales, and 15 times the free cash flow it produces, General Dynamics offers a great way to invest in defense with your portfolio.

3M

You don't normally think of 3M (NYSE: MMM) as a defense industry stock since it's best known for its Post-It notepads, Scotch brand tape, and -- more recently -- N95 masks. But it also supplies products and services to the military, from protective solutions for surfaces and equipment to communication headsets, high visibility apparel, and eyewear.

3M has been around for over 100 years and has weathered all kinds of economic markets and geopolitical events, and it remains a solid, growing $81 billion business . It generated $35.4 billion in sales last year, up 10% from the year before, with operating income growing 3% to $7.4 billion.

Notably, 3M has paid investors a dividend for virtually that entire time, and it has raised the payout for 64 straight years, which places it among a select group of stocks called Dividend Kings .

Through recessions and depressions, world wars and pandemics, 3M has persevered and will continue doing so as it pays its shareholders a stream of revenue over the course of their lifetimes.

10 stocks we like better than 3M
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 3M wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Rich Duprey has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M and Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Defense Contracts#Defense Contractors#3m#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Lockheed#Raytheon Technologies
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why October Is a Crucial Month for Seniors on Social Security

A big change that beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting should be revealed in October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
206K+
Followers
102K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy