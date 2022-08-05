ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

ECU commit Parker Byrd undergoes below-the-knee amputation

By Brandon Tester
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFwrf_0h5pJLgF00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd underwent a successful below-the-knee amputation Thursday, his mother announced.

Byrd has now undergone eight surgeries after suffering serious leg damage in a Beaufort County boating accident in July.

“Parker did well through surgery,” his mother, Mitzi Byrd, wrote in a Facebook post. “Dr. Zeri did a below-the-knee amputation to his right leg. His complete calf muscle was dead and he had to go a bit higher to the knee than he would have liked to. The area right below the knee doesn’t have great blood supply…it’s there but not great. He isn’t confident that he won’t have to go back and do an above-the-knee amputation. He said it was a stretch to try to save the knee but that if it were him, he’d want someone to try…so he is trying. It’s hard to perform an above-the-knee right now because the muscles in his thigh are still not healed. He said it was just a complicated case because of all the injuries.”

Doctors entered Thursday’s surgery planning to do a mid-calf amputation, although they wanted to see which muscles were salvageable before doing so.

“So we are praying hard that the blood perfusion to the area below his knee increases and he is able to keep that knee,” Mitzi Byrd continued. “We have had 2 fabulous anesthesiologists that have gone the extra mile to ensure pain control after surgery and we are so thankful. He will have to go into surgery in the morning at 7:30 to clean some areas up and close some areas.

“This all still seems so surreal, like a bad nightmare I’m waiting to wake up from. I know we will get thru it but I still can’t believe it’s reality,” she added.

Parker is a Laurinburg native who attended Scotland County High School. A standout player on his travel baseball team, the South Charlotte Panthers, Byrd verbally committed to play baseball at ECU before the start of his freshman season at Scotland. Both of his parents attended ECU.

“We can not begin to express our gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and prayers,” Mitzi wrote. “From calls, texts, messages, cards, care packages, donations and meals. We’ve had friends to drive hours to just visit with us for 15 mins. We’ve had pastors make multiple trips just to pray with Jeff and I. Thank you to our friends and family that rushed up here to sit with us during the surgery today. They knew this was a hard one and they showed up.”

A prayer vigil for Parker was held Thursday night at McCoy Field, where he played high school baseball in Laurinburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 3, 4 & 5

Thomas May, 72, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Phillip Fulcher, Atlantic. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, of Atlantic, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Family’s home damaged in Saturday fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A family’s home was badly damaged on Saturday by a fire that broke out. Fire crews from Ayden, Grifton and Winterville arrived at 4335 MLK Jr. St. in Ayden Saturday afternoon to battle the fire. Nobody was hurt. Companies were on the scene for about two hours fighting the fire, tending […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
City
Greenville, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WITN

New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man arrested in La Grange murder case

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a shooting on Friday left one man dead. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting Friday afternoon and found Rashed Outlaw, of La Grange, dead from a gunshot wound. After collecting evidence and conducting...
LA GRANGE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amputation#Ecu
WNCT

Craven County deputies conducting death investigation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for a Wednesday shooting in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 24-year-old Ja’Noz Jordan has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a stolen firearm.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy