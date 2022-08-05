Back-to-school sales tax holiday is meant to help Illinois families

Read on www.wjbc.com
Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey finds police endorsements in Chicago
CHICAGO – The Republicans for governor and attorney general in Illinois picked up some police union endorsements today (Monday). Dave Dahl reports. The Chicago and state Fraternal Order of Police are backing Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor. “If you think crime in Illinois is bad now,” said Bailey,...
Average gas costs in Illinois drop for eighth consecutive week
BLOOMINGTON – Gas prices are still high across Illinois, but the average price declined 22.2 cents over the week, sitting at $4.39 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Illinois are 81.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.05 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports show...
