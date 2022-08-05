ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Back-to-school sales tax holiday is meant to help Illinois families

wjbc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wjbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjbc.com

Average gas costs in Illinois drop for eighth consecutive week

BLOOMINGTON – Gas prices are still high across Illinois, but the average price declined 22.2 cents over the week, sitting at $4.39 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Illinois are 81.7 cents lower than a month ago and $1.05 higher than a year ago. GasBuddy price reports show...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy