Read on www.click2houston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge Latosha Lewis Payne Was the Focus of a Protest Launched by Art and Koffey Smith in Downtown HoustonAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Possible drive-by shooting suspect killed after firing at deputies in north Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a man possibly involved in a drive-by shooting was fatally shot after firing at deputies in north Harris County Monday. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 11100 block...
Mother charged with DWI after crashing into tree with daughter in Cypress area, Pct. 4 says
Officials said the woman's 10-year-old daughter, who was in the passenger seat, sustained minor injuries. The mother's bond was set at $2,500.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $2.5K for suspected drunk driver accused of striking tree with 10-year-old inside vehicle: Pct. 4
CYPRESS, Texas – A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged after striking a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was inside of the vehicle Saturday, Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said. Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that struck a tree in the 21600 block...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning. Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Woman ambushed, fatally shot after leaving corner store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old woman after she left a corner store in southeast Houston Monday. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 3738 Faulkner St. around 1:45 a.m. When they arrived at...
16-year-old arrested in suspected road rage incident caught on video
HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in connection with a case of suspected road rage where a dumbbell was thrown through the victim’s windshield. The apparent case of road rage happened on July 31 near Tidwell and Hardy Toll Road. Editor's note: KHOU 11 decided to...
Click2Houston.com
Woman charged in shootings of 2 sisters at SE Houston apartment complex in July, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a woman they said shot two sisters during an argument at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in July. The suspect, Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in...
Click2Houston.com
All 4 victims, including 2 children, identified after drunk driver slams into golf cart at Galveston intersection, police say
GALVESTON – Galveston police have released the identities of the four victims, including two children who were killed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart they were riding in late Saturday night. Police said Felipe Bentacur, 49, and Destiny Uvalle, 25, were two of the adult...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Woman known as ‘Baby’ lures man to be robbed at hotel along Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s help in tracking down a woman who set up a man to be robbed by two suspects at a hotel along the Gulf Freeway. Footage of the trio was captured on video and released by police.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside vacant apartment in southwest Houston in April: HPD
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged nearly four months after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant apartment in southwest Houston on April 12, according to the Houston Police Department. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Robert Travis,...
Click2Houston.com
Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged after man found shot to death on side of road in Humble, police say
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting another man on July 5 in Humble, according to the Houston Police Department. Dafore Harris, 22, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 48-year-old Kenny Page. Police said Page was found by a...
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told investigators that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
Chase suspect shot, officer hurt following 40-mile chase, police say
HOUSTON — A chase suspect was shot by police after hitting an officer with his car, according to the Hitchcock Police Department. The chase started as an attempted traffic stop just after 1 a.m. in Hitchcock, according to Hitchcock PD Chief Wilmon Smith. According to Smith, the suspect then...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo? Questions remain after partially buried body discovered in Montgomery County sandlot
PORTER, Texas – Authorities have released the identity of a victim whose body was found partially buried in a sand pit in Montgomery County. The man has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo, a native of Honduras. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 3,...
Click2Houston.com
Mother charged after 6-year-old found wandering outside apartment complex alone, deputies say
HOUSTON – A mother who allegedly left her 6-year-old child alone was arrested and charged after he was found wandering outside an apartment complex late at night on Saturday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Kayla Johnson has been charged with child abandonment. Deputies responded to...
Click2Houston.com
Family, friends react after 4 people killed in major crash involving suspected drunk driver
GALVESTON – A horrific crash is under investigation in Galveston after a suspected drunk driver slammed into a golf cart killing four people and leaving two victims fighting for their lives in the hospital. Forty-five-year-old Miguel Espinoza, the man who police say caused the crash, has been charged with...
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old shot, killed after verbal dispute with suspect at SW Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON, Texas – An 18-year-old teen is dead after he was shot multiple times at a southwest Houston apartment Sunday afternoon, according to officials. Houston police say the shooting happened around 2:06 p.m. in the 9500 block of Deering Drive near Country Creek. Detective said that the victim was...
Comments / 1