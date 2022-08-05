ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for killing a man during a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Sunday morning. Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 6400 block of Westheimer around 11:05 a.m. Officers said the pedestrian was in a moving lane of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hitchcock PD officer struck by suspect’s vehicle, shoots suspect after lengthy cross-county chase, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot by a Hitchcock police officer after a lengthy chase from Galveston County to Houston’s Heights area early Sunday, authorities said. Hitchcock PD Police Chief Wilmon Smith said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge Charger Hemi for reckless driving at Highway 6 near FM 2004 at around 1 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
