Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Police reported a motor vehicle crash involving serious injuries on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. The severity of the crash led to the shutting down of Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane.

The investigation is going on.

The victims are yet to be identified and the details will be shared soon by the Police.

The officials asked the drivers to avoid the area following the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the officials.

August 5, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

Comments / 0

 

Nationwide Report

Comments / 0

