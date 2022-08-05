Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection

On view in Los Angeles until October 2. Last week, Hauser & Wirth unveiled an alluring joint exhibition of work by the prolific artists Larry Bell and the late John Chamberlain. Housed at the gallery’s Los Angeles outpost, the eponymously titled show presents an array of iridescent plexiglass sculptures, coated glass cubes, and rare works on paper.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO