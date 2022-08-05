The Best Layering Tank Tops Are Less Than $3 Each At Target

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In my book, the ideal basic is something comfortable, wearable and most importantly, affordable. If I’m dropping money on a T-shirt or tank top, it’s because it’s a cool vintage band shirt, not a plain white tee. You can imagine my skepticism, then, when I started seeing all sorts of fancy brands selling individual ribbed tank tops for $20, $40, even $50 a pop.

I immediately thought of the bulk plastic-sealed packages of “men’s” undershirts I grew up seeing in big box stores, offering comfortable, wearable layering tanks for a couple of dollars each. Yet, any time I went in person to said big box stores, the entire men’s undergarments section was completely picked over — like, three-aisles-of-empty-shelves picked over.

So like any good millennial, I took to the internet and ultimately bought Fruit of the Loom’s tagless ribbed “A-shirts” (re: tank tops) in black and gray from Target’s mens section . From the second I took them out of the box, I started wearing these tanks every day. They’re stretchy and comfortable but don’t lose their shape. They’re super light and airy so they’re perfect in the heat, and they have great arm holes and thick straps that conceal my chest binder/sports bra. They’re so great to layer with or to throw an open button-up shirt over but also can be comfortably worn on their own. And the black and gray ones give an extra boost of chicness.

Me wearing a Fruit of the Loom tank top most days of the week. (Photo: Griffin Wynne)

I will say, these ribbed tanks tend to run a little long, even on me, who measures a relatively tall five fee, eight inches. I usually crop them myself, cutting off the last 3 to 5 inches from the bottom. They look super cute with added safety pins, V-cuts or other personalizations, and you can easily use them on tie-dye day for yourself or your kiddos.

If you, like me, always spill hot sauce on yourself, you may be worried about wearing a white shirt. However, the joy of a white shirt is that you can bleach it every time you wash it to keep it crispy and to combat any food or sweat stains or general funk.

If you’re looking for a cheap, fuss-free year-round basic, or just an affordable staple to layer with in all seasons, don’t sleep on the packaged “men’s” undershirts. They’re high quality for a nice price, and often come in a mega-pack so you’ll never run out.

To get you on the ribbed-tank train, I rounded up my a few variets of the Fruit of the Loom tanks from Target below, listing the quantity, size range and colors.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.