Reviewers Swear This Portable Fan Is Like A Tiny Personal AC

By Tessa Flores
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymTLZ_0h5pGgU700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDryo_0h5pGgU700 This hands-free USB-rechargeable fan is available at Amazon . (Photo: Amazon )

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

In our current era of high-tech cooling , the market is filled with innovative fan designs that allow us to propel air with microscopic precision. You might recall the viral sensation that is the portable neck fan — a blade-less, wireless contraption that has over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and rests on your shoulders to deliver a steady wave of cool air while your hands remain completely free.

Next in line to the frigid throne: the CoolClip fan . This more versatile version of a portable fan features a wide angle top vent, three wind speed settings, USB recharging and a near-silent motor. It can also be worn different ways: around the neck with the included adjustable lanyard, propped up on a surface or clipped to the waist of your pants so it can blow air under your clothing –– a perfect solution to those sweaty summer days when your shirt won’t stop clinging to your back.

@CoolClip

Our 50% off July 4th sale ends tonight!

♬ Promoted Music - CoolClip

On top of that, a digital interface on the front of the fan shows you the battery life, which lasts for about three to seven hours per charge depending on the speed setting.

Although the CoolClip has yet to amass the same kind of following as its collarbone-hugging predecessor, the attention it’s received so far is overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers claim “it’s like having a tiny AC in your pocket,” and that it’s ideal for hot flashes, travel and making outdoor summer activities more comfortable. To hear what more people had to say about this clever palm-sized device, keep scrolling or grab one for yourself just below.

If you need a little extra push to add it to your cart right now, check out these glowing Amazon reviews:

“I bought this for my son to wear at school. They have AC but it does not work great and he has to be out in the heat for gym. He absolutely loves it! All his classmates have asked to use it. We charge it every other day overnight. It lasts 2 eight hour school days. My son has dropped it and I had to fix it a couple times but it was super simple to fix by popping things back in place. He has used it for several months on a daily basis and still going strong. It’s quiet enough to have on high in a classroom.” — Amazon customer

“I have rosacea and I get hot and flushed super easy. This little fan is a life saver. Battery lasts a long time, has 3 speeds and even a little kick stand to prop it up on a table. Definitely recommend, helps me stay cool on hot days or when I start to flush.” — Steve, Carrie & Vince

“Great little fan. It does exactly what it is supposed to do. I use it while doing my make-up. I do my eye lashes using it too. Very handy. It has different speeds which are each different from the other. I really enjoy my purchase.” — Heather

“I bought this before our wedding resort trip and I am SOooOo glad I did! It came in clutch! When you’re dressed in wedding clothes and dripping sweat on the beach all you want is a little breeze. This little fan got passed around all day. It also helped on the flight home, we boarded a plane that had no AC for 30 minutes and it was so hot in Dallas. Grab one for your trip! It is 100% worth it.” — Alyssa

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

