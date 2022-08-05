ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Market: Rockford home on Rock River in Churchill's Grove for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
Address: 1801 National Avenue, Rockford

Description: This three story home in Churchill's Grove offers over 5,600-square-feet of living space. The chef's kitchen features commercial grade appliances, a wall of cabinet storage with a hidden access door to the master suite, wood block custom counters and a full wall of new retractable doors that open to a redwood deck with a view of the Rock River. The second level has six bedrooms and four bathrooms plus a new laundry area. The third floor has been renovated to include a bedroom, full bath and living area. The lower level has a finished area, a second laundry room, half bath and access to the outside. This home boasts the only permanent dock on the Rock River and a professionally finished double seawall and concrete landing.

Asking price: $549,900

Realtor: Tara Osborne, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Crosby Starck Real Estate, 815-979-7987

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen

