Sebring, OH

Moshers to mark 70th wedding anniversary

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
Curt and Beverly Mosher, residents of Copeland Oaks in Sebring, will celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss on Aug. 9, 2022.

The former Beverly Bayless and Curt Mosher were married Aug. 9, 1952, by Curt’s father, the late Rev. Robert E. Mosher at Damascus Friends Church in Damascus, Ohio.

They co-owned Bayless Gas in Damascus for more than 50 years, and owned and operated mobile home parks in Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Curt is a past-president of the Ohio LP Gas Association, and the couple have been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from Goshen High School and inducted into the Hall of Fame by West Branch High School. Retirement took them to Briny Breezes, Florida, where Curt took up woodworking and Bev served as a morning co-host of the local community news channel. They are members of the Damascus United Methodist Church.

They have four children – Debbie (Richard) Hawk of Salem; Randy (Peggy) Mosher of Mooresville, North Carolina; Russ (Treese) Mosher of High Point, North Carolina; and Dr. Jennifer Mosher of Huntington, West Virginia. They have nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

