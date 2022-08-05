ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Town-by-Town List for First Day of School In Connecticut

With just a couple of weeks of summer left, parents and kids warily watch the calendar for when school starts. We compiled the start dates of every public school district in Connecticut and listed them below. Connecticut School Starting Dates. Aug. 24. East Hartford. Glastonbury. Aug. 24 for 7-12 Aug....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a […]
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Residents question leaders on Easton Village Store contamination

EASTON — Contaminated fill spread out near wetlands has residents asking questions, but officials say the problem has been resolved. The fill came from the Easton Village Store, which is owned by Marcel Hurbel. In February, Hurbel removed two gas tanks from in front of the store, along with the fill around it. The contamination comes from leaks from previous tanks that were removed about 25 years ago, according to Hurbel and town officials.
EASTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: America’s Crime Wave Has Found Its Way to Greenwich

America’s crime wave is coming to a town near you and, in the last several weeks, it has found its way to Greenwich. Strong-arm robberies, vehicle break-ins, various street crimes and homeless panhandling are becoming commonplace. Crime has become a sign of the times in our cities and it...
GREENWICH, CT
fairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

This past Sunday afternoon, my husband and I took time to enjoy dinner at the Old Post Tavern on their patio. It was a beautiful day to be surrounded by members of our community enjoying live music performed by Fairfield natives Christopher Robin, Trevor Sylvestro, their Uncle David and family.
FAIRFIELD, CT
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Waterfront Home in Greenwich with Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Asks for $15.75 M

The Home in Greenwich is nestled alongside a private 5-acre park with a 160′ deep-water dock, now available for sale. This home located at 6 Windrose Way, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,111 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph F Barbieri – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 203.940.2025) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

