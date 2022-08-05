Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ 'Cross Creek Cookery' turns 80: Reflections from food writer Jeff Houck

Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Related
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour It
Historic American Buildings Survey J. Erwin Page Photographer, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons. Since St. Augustine was settled in the 1500s, the city is home to many old buildings. But one of the oldest, and arguably among the most interesting, is the oldest wooden schoolhouse. Here is an overview of the interesting history of the building and information about how you can tour it today.
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
Villages Daily Sun
Eco-tours offer an immersive experience
While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.
Villages Daily Sun
Wildwood business makes a home for creatives
Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
fox35orlando.com
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
RELATED PEOPLE
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
thegabber.com
Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?
September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridarambler.com
Cool summer escapes: 19 of the best Florida springs
Floridians survive the heat and humidity of brutal summers by turning to the state’s wealth of cool, clear, refreshing springs. Geologists estimate there are more than 700 freshwater springs in Florida — the largest concentration on Earth — but only a few are accessible for public recreation.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
usf.edu
Florida ranks 35th in the nation for child well-being, says Kids Count report
For the third year in a row, Florida ranks 35th in the nation for children's well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report examines challenges that kids and families face across the nation and compared how states did between 2016 and 2020, with the years following the 2008 recession. It found that although Florida has made improvements in recent years when it comes to families living in poverty, it hasn’t kept pace with other parts of the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local
Key West is a small island in the Florida Keys that is known for its laid-back atmosphere and coral reefs. The island has a long history dating back to the early 1800s when it was settled by pirates and wreckers. Situated at the southernmost point of the continental US, Key West is famous for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, and laid-back atmosphere. But there’s much more to this island city than meets the eye. If you’re looking for something a little out of the ordinary on your next vacation, check out these 10 unique places to see in Key West.
995qyk.com
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
Comments / 0