Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Here it is, Mantle of the Keeper. Manifested from dream into reality. "About two years ago, I had this dream one night and I called my buddies the next day and I said hey, I have this idea for a board game. Two years later, we have actually funded our game on Kickstarter," said Zac Rovang.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO