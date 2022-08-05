Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October

Read on ktul.com
GALLERY: International Cat Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Happy International Cat Day! Celebrate your furry friends and send a photo of them our way!
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
K-9 splash event to be held following end of pool season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All Tulsa Parks will host their last day of swimming for the summer on August 6. After pools close, dogs will get their chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Pool located at 7440 East 7th Street. Two swimming sessions will be...
Tulsa group preparing to publish new board game after two years of work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Here it is, Mantle of the Keeper. Manifested from dream into reality. "About two years ago, I had this dream one night and I called my buddies the next day and I said hey, I have this idea for a board game. Two years later, we have actually funded our game on Kickstarter," said Zac Rovang.
Broken Arrow police held their 16th annual Back-to-School Bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Across Oklahoma, families are getting ready to send their kids back to school. Catoosa heads back on Tuesday and Broken Arrow on Aug. 24. For the 16th year, police in BA are making sure students have the supplies they need to be successful. The department...
Trash truck overturns on Highway 75 exit ramp in west Tulsa, one person sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is clearing the scene of a trash truck that overturned on the exit ramp of Highway 75 in west Tulsa. Tulsa fire crews say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the exit ramp from Highway 75 onto Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.
Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
SUNDAY FORECAST: Last hot day before temporary relief arrives
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend looks to end like a typical weekend in August with hot temperatures. A heat advisory is once again in effect from noon until 8 p.m. today for a heat index ranging from 105 to 108 degrees. Expect temperatures to reach the 90s by...
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
Tulsa County issues burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a resolution declaring a burn ban within Tulsa County. The ban will not exceed seven days. It comes after persistent drought in the region which had not been improved after recent rains. Fire officials determined the conditions were appropriate...
Bixby police classify July incident involving BWS president as murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department has classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith as a murder-suicide. Evidence at the scene and home security footage shows that Martin Smith shot and killed Sherry Smith during an argument at their home in Bixby.
Stolen dealership car leads to 90 fentanyl pills recovered, 3 suspects arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a report of a stolen car near 38th and Memorial on August 5. The car dealer told officers that he allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buik after providing credit information. The dealer says she never brought the car...
SATURDAY FORECAST: Heat advisory and sunny skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Another hot day is in store for Green Country. Any isolated showers this morning should quickly die off during the morning. Sunshine, high humidity and high temperatures will make for dangerous heat this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area...
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Wagoner satellite office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Wagoner County officials joined together to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on August 2. The new office is in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse at 109 North Casaver. “I truly believe the most powerful...
Oklahoma State University student recognized by Western Governors for leadership
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 24 through 26, Oklahoma State University graduate student Aspen Lenning attended the inaugural Western Governors' Leadership Institute in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This is a new program developed to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West. Lenning...
Mayor Bynum announces his new Chief of Staff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor G.T. Bynum announced that Blake Ewing will serve as his Chief of Staff effective September 6. The Chief of Staff is responsible for providing strategy and project management for the Mayor's Administration. “In our time together on the Tulsa City Council, I came to...
Jury convicts Wagoner man of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 22-year-old George McEntire Smith of Wagoner was found guilty on one count of first-degree murder and one count of causing the death of a person by use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Cherokee Nation celebrates $2 million investment in mobile MRI technology
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A ribbon cutting was held by Cherokee Nation Leaders on August 5 to celebrate the tribe's $2 million investment in a new mobile MRI unit at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. “Cherokee Nation continues our investment in health care with this state-of-the-art, patient-centered imaging technology...
