Black Fly Coffee on 1A in Holden Opens Saturday

wabi.tv
Mainely Tacos opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Mainely Tacos food truck opened for business on Monday. They’re parked in the plaza on the Main Road across from the elementary and middle schools. Owner Chris Martin specializes in street tacos, freshly shaved carne asada and other Mexican favorites. Originally from Arizona, Martin says...
The Brewer Public Pool Must Be Super Close… There’s Water.
Granted, the summer is almost over. Imagine growing up your whole life in the Brewer area and getting used to the presence of the Brewer Public Pool. It would be so easy to take it for granted. Of course, that's probably how the folks who live near the Dakin Pool in Bangor felt this year too. The Brewer pool has just been slowly getting some work done on it, but now there's action.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
Real Life Mermaid Swimming 31 Maine Lakes in 31 Days, All For This
According to WABI, a 38-year-old local Maine woman named Ali Simonds of Belfast is doing something heart warming. We all enjoy Maines lakes and ponds, and so does she, but this summer she’s using Maines water for a good cause. Ali is determined to swim 31 lakes in 31...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Construction Begins on Third Brewer Riverwalk Extension
Work has begun ahead of schedule to extend the Brewer Riverwalk. Work is once again underway on Brewer Riverwalk. Construction crews have began the work to extend the paved trail along the Brewer side of the Penobscot River. The Maine Department of Transportation tells the Bangor Daily News, during the next phase of construction, the trail will be extended 900 feet. The new trail work begins at Hardy Street, near Mason's Brewing Company, south along the river, to South Main Street.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Hampden Gears Up For 41st Children’s Day Festivities Saturday
It's a day full of kid-centered activities, complete with food trucks, music, a parade, and ice cream!. For over 40 years, the folks in Hampden have been celebrating a day dedicated to kids with their annual Hampden Children's Day festivities. Like many activities over the last two years, the Hampden's...
foxbangor.com
Farmer’s Market brings local favorites
BANGOR — Fresh and local options are here in Bangor with veggies, flowers, and berries. At Sunday’s Bangor’s Farmers Market located across from the Bangor Public Library, there was an array of fresh bread, pastries, and canned goods available to purchase. One Glenburn resident Travis Beaton calls...
The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved
Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery
I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
2 New Winners Appear in Speedway 95’s Victory Lane -Saturday August 6th Results
In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane. In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.
Maine Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Ditch in Readfield
As the number of motorcycle fatalities in 2022 appears to be on track to break Maine records, we are now reporting on what will be the third motorcycle fatality in Maine in just the last 7 days alone. According to WGME 13, a man was killed over the weekend near...
Super Popular Thru-Way Between Hermon and Hampden Is Finally Back Open
The I-95 bridge work has been cruising right along. I feel like they might even be ahead of schedule a little bit. I'm referring to the bridge replacements that have been going on, and in particular the ones they've been working on right before the Dysart's exit in Hermon. It's been quite a project, and I feel like bridge work goes way faster than it used to these days.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
wabi.tv
New evidence found in search for Graham Lacher
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another piece of evidence has been found nine weeks into the search for Graham Lacher. According to “Missing Graham Lacher,” a Facebook page run by his mother, a DEEMI volunteer found an orange hat on Monday with Lacher’s name written in it. The...
34-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Motorcycle vs Subaru Collision Over The Weekend
It has been a very deadly year for motorcycle riders here in the Pine Tree State. So deadly, in fact, that Maine is on track to set a record for motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022. According to the Kennebec Journal, there is sadly now another name to add to the growing...
10 Things to Know Before Going to the Springfield Lonestar Show
We look forward to seeing you at Saturday's Lonestar concert in Springfield, but there are a few things you'll want to know before you get there. It feels like such a long time since I went to a concert in Springfield, I'm excited to be back at it. Saturday, Lonestar will be on the beautiful wooden stage, with Maine artist Adam Curtis opening the show. It promises to be a fun time with some great music at the historic Springfield Fairgrounds. I've hosted a lot of shows in Springfield, including Emerson Drive, Blackberry Smoke, Chely Wright, and many others.
Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
