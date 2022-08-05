Get your kids free haircuts and school supplies at Random Days’ Back to School Bash!

This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.

NEWBERRY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO