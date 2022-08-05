Superintendent Addison Davis talks Hillsborough's teacher shortage, safety ahead of the school year

Read on wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu
Bay News 9
No agreement yet between Hillsborough School District and teachers association
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The start of another school year is just two days away. For the Hillsborough County School District, finances are looking up. However, the teachers union and district are still trying to work out a salary agreement, and it does not look like one will be made in time for the first bell.
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
Bay News 9
Despite teacher shortage, some eager to start careers in education
TAMPA, Fla. — According to the National Education Association, in March of this year, more than half of teachers said they intend to leave the profession. Hillsborough County alone has about 670 teacher vacancies. What You Need To Know. In March 2022, more than half of teachers said they...
Pasco School District said homework shouldn't count toward students final grades
District officials say they have tightened up their policy on how much it counts when figuring out students' final grades.
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
usf.edu
North Florida teachers say political battles are driving them out of classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
Hillsborough County foster families frustrated with new agency assistance problems
Foster families said they had hoped and prayed for change with the Children's Network of Hillsborough after the state recently ended a long-time contract with the troubled foster care provider, Eckerd Connects.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
Bay News 9
Caring for others a family affair for Pinellas County brothers
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — For three Pinellas County brothers, caring for some special people has become a family affair. Leo Williams, Rodney Jackson and Rashawn Jackson are the founders of Creating Independence Academy. Their mission is to provide care and training for those with individual developmental disabilities. The mission...
usf.edu
Florida ranks 35th in the nation for child well-being, says Kids Count report
For the third year in a row, Florida ranks 35th in the nation for children's well-being, according to the latest Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report examines challenges that kids and families face across the nation and compared how states did between 2016 and 2020, with the years following the 2008 recession. It found that although Florida has made improvements in recent years when it comes to families living in poverty, it hasn’t kept pace with other parts of the country.
Bay News 9
Volunteers needed for Hillsborough County botanical garden
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to lend a hand at Eureka Springs Conservation Park in Tampa. Eureka Springs Conservation Park is the only 31-acre botanical garden in Hillsborough County’s entire park system. Hillsborough County is looking for volunteers to maintain the park. Volunteer Brandon...
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
10NEWS
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren vows to fight DeSantis' 'abuse of power'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Sunday, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren released a video vowing to fight Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' order for his suspension Thursday. In a statement released with the video, Warren called DeSantis' actions an "illegal and dangerous abuse of power." “I’m not going down...
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd announces that he’s coming for your pregnancies and miscarriages
Enforcing “life begins with conception” requires surveillance of every pregnancy and a death investigation of every miscarriage. Tell us how you plan to do it in a press conference, Sheriff Judd. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd oversaw a 70 percent Polk County murder rate spike in 2020 —...
floridianpress.com
Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension
Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
suncoastnews.com
Pasco County paving rejuvenation program underway
Drivers on Pasco County roads might notice something a little strange over the next several months: pink roads. It’s part of an asphalt pavement rejuvenation project underway on Pasco’s roads. From now through fall, Pasco County Public Works crews will apply a substance called Reclamite®, an asphalt pavement...
usf.edu
Early voting opens Monday in Hillsborough, later in the week across the Tampa Bay area
Early voting in Hillsborough County opens Monday for the Aug. 23 Florida primary. It also opens on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the other counties across the greater Tampa Bay region. VOTER GUIDE: Key dates, how to vote, and what you need to know ahead of Florida's elections. Ballots can be...
cltampa.com
Tampa businessman John Kirtley among recent top donors to Ron DeSantis reelection PAC
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political committee raised nearly $2.88 million during the final full week of July, including receiving $2 million from the Republican Governors Association, according to a finance report filed Friday. The Friends of Ron DeSantis committee had about $125 million in cash on hand as of July...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Before school starts Aug. 10, a church in Bradenton is making sure young students are prepared not just with supplies, but with spiritual guidance. Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its “Blessing of the Backpacks” ceremony Sunday morning, gathering a dozen students and their families to give them a boost ahead of the big return to the classroom. Members of the church prayed over the kids to show them Jesus Christ is with them as they face a new year full of new challenges.
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Why I slept outside for housing
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. When I started working on a campaign to educate residents on the...
