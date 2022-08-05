Read on www.fool.com
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Races Towards $25,000 As Traders Remain Super Bullish On Cardano, Polkadot, Solana
After a solid monthly close in July, Bitcoin bulls seem to be back in action, determined to push the price towards $25,000 despite various macro uncertainties clamping down volatility. On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency surged by over 4.20% to trade at $24,112 at press time after stalling in the...
Motley Fool
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class. Ethereum's in-house coin -- ETH -- was up 6% to as high as $1,806.89 during the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETH coin hasn't been higher than $1,800 in nearly a month.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
dailyhodl.com
Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Popular Crypto Analyst Shares His Thoughts on a Potential PoW Fork of Ethereum
On Saturday (August 6), popular pseudonymous crypto analyst “Hasu”, who is the Stratey Lead at Flashbots, shared his latest thoughts on a potential upcoming fork of Ethereum around the time of Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake).
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
NEWSBTC
Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin
It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors
Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Comments / 0