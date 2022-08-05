ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen

Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?

ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class. Ethereum's in-house coin -- ETH -- was up 6% to as high as $1,806.89 during the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETH coin hasn't been higher than $1,800 in nearly a month.
dailyhodl.com

Stablecoin Pattern Suggests Massive Bitcoin Breakout May Be Incoming, According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that the dwindling supply of stablecoins may be a sign that a massive Bitcoin (BTC) breakout is on the horizon. According to the market intelligence firm, the circulating supply of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), the two biggest stablecoins by market cap, has been dramatically decreasing since May 2022.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Popular Crypto Analyst Shares His Thoughts on a Potential PoW Fork of Ethereum

On Saturday (August 6), popular pseudonymous crypto analyst “Hasu”, who is the Stratey Lead at Flashbots, shared his latest thoughts on a potential upcoming fork of Ethereum around the time of Ethereum’s “Merge” hard fork (which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake).
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
NEWSBTC

Analysts Predicts Bitcoin Will Plunge Shortly But Suggest Buy Bitcoin

It is no secret that many cryptos have been experiencing a price plunge. As of June 18, the price of the world’s largest digital currency, Bitcoin, fell to about $17,622. This data was taken from Binance. Since then, there have been several conversations as to whether or not that price will be the lowest for the asset.
MarketRealist

BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Crypto for Institutional Investors

Overseeing trillions of dollars worth of assets, BlackRock has earned its reputation for being an elite asset management company. Coinbase is one of the few publicly traded crypto businesses. Coinbase is regarded as the most valuable exchange, but it has faced struggles lately. Luckily for Coinbase, it has partnered with BlackRock to provide crypto investing to a new area of clientele. We'll discuss the details of the partnership between BlackRock and Coinbase.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap

From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
