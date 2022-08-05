State Treasurer Schroder to address Minden Lions Club

Read on www.ksla.com
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a decision from the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal released Monday, Aug. 8, Mayor Adrian Perkins is disqualified from running for re-election in November. Perkins was disqualified from running for re-election after someone sued, pointing out that Perkins used the wrong address on his qualifying...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is now under new ownership. The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Boardwalk is now owned by Boardwalk Routh, llc., which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Officials with the Boardwalk say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”. KSLA spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.
SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”. That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the...
Shooting reported on Looney Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting. Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Authorities on the scene said a juvenile shot himself in the buttocks. Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five...
Gov. Hutchinson issues call for special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – On Friday, Aug. 5, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly. According to a news release, the purpose of the session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program.
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire. It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Tracking shower and storm chances this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Looking ahead to the beginning of the week...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield. Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, Aug. 6. Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10,...
Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index...
