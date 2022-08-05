ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings

By Andrew Asmakov
decrypt.co
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on decrypt.co

Comments / 0

Related
decrypt.co

How Ethereum Traders Are Preparing to Buy and Sell the Merge

Data collected by Glassnode suggests that options traders are looking "extremely bullish" for September, but leaning bearish again for October, the month after the merge. A look into the Ethereum derivatives market indicates that the "merge"— a long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum network—is setting the stage for crypto traders to "buy the rumor, and sell the news."
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports $554M Loss in Q2

The firm also boasted that it held $1.5 billion in liquidity, most of it in cash. Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital today reported a Q2 loss of over half a billion dollars—but the New York firm asserts that the numbers were due to “unrealized losses” on digital assets. The company also said it maintains a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Avalanche Jumps Nearly 15% Amid Surging NFT Volumes

Popular Ethereum competitor Avalanche has gained double-digits as NFTs on the network gain traction. Avalanche (AVAX) is leading the gains among the top-20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. AVAX, the coin powering the layer-1 blockchain, gained 14.18% and has seen a 23% uptick in trading volume over the past 24...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
decrypt.co

Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US

The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
POLITICS
decrypt.co

CFTC Targets Election Betting Platform PredictIt

The agency said the platform must shutter markets by the end of February 15 for failing to comply with rules. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission withdrew a letter granting PredictIt permission to operate its not-for-profit online marketplace, where users can weigh in on potential outcomes of elections and financial events with money.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy