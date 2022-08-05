Jack Dorsey's Block Reports $36M Impairment Loss on Bitcoin Holdings

Read on decrypt.co
How Ethereum Traders Are Preparing to Buy and Sell the Merge
Data collected by Glassnode suggests that options traders are looking "extremely bullish" for September, but leaning bearish again for October, the month after the merge. A look into the Ethereum derivatives market indicates that the "merge"— a long-awaited upgrade to the Ethereum network—is setting the stage for crypto traders to "buy the rumor, and sell the news."
Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Reports $554M Loss in Q2
The firm also boasted that it held $1.5 billion in liquidity, most of it in cash. Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital today reported a Q2 loss of over half a billion dollars—but the New York firm asserts that the numbers were due to “unrealized losses” on digital assets. The company also said it maintains a strong liquidity position of $1.5 billion.
Avalanche Jumps Nearly 15% Amid Surging NFT Volumes
Popular Ethereum competitor Avalanche has gained double-digits as NFTs on the network gain traction. Avalanche (AVAX) is leading the gains among the top-20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. AVAX, the coin powering the layer-1 blockchain, gained 14.18% and has seen a 23% uptick in trading volume over the past 24...
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
This Week in Coins: Companies Report Big Bitcoin Impairment Charges but Markets Mostly Shrug
Elsewhere, the need to enact clearer crypto regulations bridges party divides in both the U.S. and in the U.K. While long-term crypto holders are, broadly speaking, likely to be slightly down on their investments since last weekend, the reality is that markets barely moved the last seven days. As of...
Feds Blacklist Tornado Cash, Ban Ethereum Mixing Tool in US
The U.S. Treasury Department put the Ethereum mixing service on the Specially Designated Nationals list today. The U.S. Treasury Department today sanctioned Tornado Cash, an Ethereum coin mixing tool. In a Monday announcement, the body added the Tornado Cash website and a long list of Ethereum addresses to its Specially...
CFTC Targets Election Betting Platform PredictIt
The agency said the platform must shutter markets by the end of February 15 for failing to comply with rules. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission withdrew a letter granting PredictIt permission to operate its not-for-profit online marketplace, where users can weigh in on potential outcomes of elections and financial events with money.
Beanstalk Celebrates Anniversary With ‘Safe Replant and Unpause’ Months After $182M Exploit
The credit-based stablecoin was deployed to the Ethereum mainnet exactly one year ago today. Beanstalk, a credit-based stablecoin, has rebooted on the one-year anniversary of its launch—and not quite four months since it was hacked for $182 million. “The Beanstalk experiment is out in the wild once again,” said...
