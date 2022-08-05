ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

2022 Penn State football: Nittany Lions’ tight ends preview

By Andrew Harbaugh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKqW7_0h5pEHXe00

The passing game has really allowed for Penn State to showcase it’s receiving talent. In recent memory we have seen Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki who have turned State College success into NFL success.

The talent in the tight end room this year has some NFL-level talent in it as well. Players like Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange are already getting media attention being named to the John Mackey Award watchlist. Both men are expected to bring big time blocking and receiving to the Penn State offense with their own unique skillsets.

The room itself has a nice mix of young and old players in it. Coach James Franklin has shown an affinity to give the NFL talent at all positions and because of that he is now aware he has to have deep rosters at skill positions.

Theo Johnson, Sophomore, 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10sBWz_0h5pEHXe00 (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Brenton Strange, Redshirt Junior, 6-foot-3, 246 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zi0I_0h5pEHXe00 Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Dinkins, Redshirt Freshman, 6-foot-4, 234 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUXaN_0h5pEHXe00 Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Warren, Sophomore, 6-foot-6, 250 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QR2iM_0h5pEHXe00 Credit: Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Cross, Freshman, 6-foot-5, 256 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdxOV_0h5pEHXe00 Syndication: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Grayson Kline, Redshirt Senior, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3joE31_0h5pEHXe00 (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Nittany Lions#Milwaukee Journal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy