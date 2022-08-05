ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

CAP cadets clean veterans headstones

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
The Hillsdale Civil Air Patrol Cadets visited Oak Grove Cemetery to wash off the headstones of military veterans this week.

They had gone out previously in April to pick up sticks and scrape off some of the stones and returned this week to use a special formula specifically made for cleaning headstones to remove molds and algae.

"They jump at the opportunity to serve the community, especially our veterans,” said Squadron Commander Heather Tritchka of the Cadets. “They are an excellent group of youth leaders."

Assistant Dean of Men Jeff Rogers at Hillsdale College came to help and talked to the cadets about service and honor.

He also reminded them that these things that they do say something about them as well.

“The way we care for our dead says something about who we are as a people as well as who you are as a person,” Rogers said.

The Civil Air Patrol will be helping with several community events including the Fly-In at the Hillsdale Airport, Sunday, Sept. 11.

If you would like more information about the Hillsdale Civil Air Patrol, please visit their FB page at: Hillsdale Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron.

WILX-TV

I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
JACKSON, MI
103.3 WKFR

Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
COLDWATER, MI
