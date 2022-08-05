Despite losing son, woman pursues pageant dream they shared

BUCYRUS — Rhonda Hero-Wilson is no stranger to pain and heartache, but when she lost her son in a tragic hit-and-run crash in Columbus a few years ago, she made the decision to carry on with the plans they already had made.

“Jason and I were talking about my bucket list one day, which included me being in a beauty pageant," Hero-Wilson said. "He insisted that I sign up for Ms. Marion Popcorn, but I resisted at first, feeling like I was too old to be doing something like that.

“He insisted and convinced me that I could do it with him by my side the whole way. He even wanted to buy my first pageant dress.”

Just a few short months after that conversation, Hero-Wilson’s son was dead at the hands of a hit-and-run driver in Franklin Township in Columbus.

“I was devastated and did not think I could go on. After about a year of grieving, I realized that Jason would want me to continue on with our plans of me being in a pageant,” said Hero-Wilson, who, in her early childhood, survived domestic violence and child abuse at the hands of her father. That violence ultimately led to the death of her mother.

Hero-Wilson entered the Ms. Popcorn Pageant and earned the fourth runner-up title, but did not stop there.

“I feel like Jason is still right beside me in this journey," she said. "I wanted to continue on and was encouraged to enter the Mrs. Curvy Sparkle Nation and won after competing against four others."

The Sparkle Nation pageant opened up many more avenues for the local author, who has penned two books related to her past experiences, including "She Has Awaken” and “This is My Book of Poems,” which was written in hopes to inspire others who suffer from learning disabilities.

“Ashley Paige from Talk Pageants Magazine saw my photo on Sparkle Nation. I will be featured in the September issue and interviewed for a talk show,” she said.

Also in September Hero-Wilson will again participate in the Mrs. Marion Popcorn pageant during this year’s Popcorn Festival.

“I am excited to see what the future holds. I have my family and friends to cheer me on and I know that Jason is with me always,” she said.