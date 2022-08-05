New coffee house opens in Baltimore called Juniper & Ivy

BALTIMORE — Amy Fick and Randi Hayes often longed for coffee during their sons' sporting events.

"All the times we're at ballfields early in the morning and there's nowhere to get coffee," Fick said. "We did have a coffee shop here but they didn't open early enough. So we would be sending our husbands to wherever bringing us Starbucks."

Therefore, the pair decided to open their own coffee house at 200 N. Main St. called Juniper & Ivy. The new business features One Line coffee.

"We'll have espresso-based drinks and any type of hot latte, cappuccino, macchiatos, that type of thing," Hayes said. "We're going to have a specialty menu of different types of coffees like seasonal pumpkin or peppermint. But mostly we'll have hot, fresh-brewed coffee."

Juniper & Ivy also features iced coffee, smoothies, decaf coffee, teas and bagels, donuts and other baked goods.

The new coffee house also has wifi and is a place Fick said she wants people to feel comfortable hanging out at. She said she's also like to have a youth night once each month. Hayes also said she's open to hosting live music acts at times.

This is the first business venture for Fick and Hayes. Fick also has a full-time job in the behavioral health field.

"I work from home and that's good because I can be here early in the morning or in the evenings," she said.

Hayes said opening the new business hasn't been difficult, but that it has been time-consuming.

"I have three children at home and I'm a stay-at-home mom," she said. "My husband works literally all the time. He works six days a week. Difficult? No. But it's been an adventure, I would say. It's kind of neat to say, 'Hey, let's do it' and then we're both able say OK and just do it."

Fick said the Juniper & Ivy name is important to her and Hayes. Hayes and her husband had a daughter who was stillborn.

"Her name was Kenley," Fick said. "After she passed away someone gave her (Hayes) a fox in the hospital. So the fox has become synonymous with Kenley. So we wanted to incorporate the fox into our name. There is a fox rescue group that she (Hayes) follows Instagram and the fox's name is Juniper. And then ivy means eternal. It's keeping her memory alive and being able to help other moms."

Juniper & Ivy is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. But Fick said those hours could expand based on how business goes.

jbarron@gannett.com

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

740-681-4340