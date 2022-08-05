ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major wreck in Sarasota left a woman in critical condition and two others hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi-truck crashed into a BMW on Interstate 75 South near Bee Ridge Road. The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m.

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

According to troopers, the BMW was traveling in front of the semi at a slower speed. At some point, the semi rear-ended the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol said the passengers in the BMW, a man and a woman, both age 21, and a 36-year-old woman all suffered serious injuries. The 21-year-old woman, who is from Brazil, was in critical condition, the report said.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

