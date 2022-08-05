Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A major wreck in Sarasota left a woman in critical condition and two others hospitalized with serious injuries on Friday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi-truck crashed into a BMW on Interstate 75 South near Bee Ridge Road. The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m.Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
According to troopers, the BMW was traveling in front of the semi at a slower speed. At some point, the semi rear-ended the vehicle.
The Highway Patrol said the passengers in the BMW, a man and a woman, both age 21, and a 36-year-old woman all suffered serious injuries. The 21-year-old woman, who is from Brazil, was in critical condition, the report said.
The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
