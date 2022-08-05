OBITUARY: Michael Walker Pretorius

Mr. Michael Walker Pretorius of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, he was 29 years old.

He was preceded in death by his father, Brian Pretorius.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Pretorius; and golden retriever, Tres; mother, Diana Pretorius Smith (Jim); siblings, James Pretorius, Emily Pretorius Jahn (Jonathan), and Tom Pretorius; parents-in-law, Phil and Leah Jack; brother-in-law, Mekiah Jack (Amanda Grace); two nieces; and countless friends, co-workers, and dear extended family.

Michael was a singer/songwriter with a passion to share stories and praise Jesus through his music. He spent much of his adolescence at the Gymnastics Training Center of Ohio where he gained discipline and strength. He found a love for coaching gymnastics when he moved to Tennessee.

Michael ran track and graduated from Trevecca University in 2015. He was honored with the Michael Pretorius Courage Award through Trevecca and enjoyed presenting the award to the new recipient each year.

He was introduced to his wife, Amanda, in June 2015. They married in October 2016. Michael joined Ramsey Solutions in 2017 and fostered lasting friendships with co-workers.

He enjoyed leading worship in Nashville and loved spending time with his family and golden retriever, Tres. He fought the good fight of faith through 8 years of battling cancer with gratitude in his heart and brilliance in his eyes.

We are grateful for the loving hands that cared for Michael at Tennessee Oncology and Hope4Cancer and all the beautiful friends made from around the world through this journey.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2 pm at Trevecca Community Church. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 11 am until 1 pm at Trevecca Community Church. *335 Murfreesboro Rd. Nashville, TN 37210*

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Crackdown https://www.cancercrackdown.org or Hope4Cancer https://hope4cancer.com .

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com .

