ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cheers! Here are 6 Columbus-area breweries to check out for International Beer Day 🍻

By Micah Walker, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gvss8_0h5pCNla00

"Cheers to the freaking weekend!"

Those words from Rihanna's hit song "Cheers (Drink to That)" promise to echo across Greater Columbus Friday as people pull up a bar stool to celebrate International Beer Day.

Held on the first Friday in August, the "holiday" was first observed in 2008 by Jesse Avshalomov and friends Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki and Richard Hernandez in Santa Cruz, California, according to USA Today. Now the day is celebrated in more than 200 cities across the world.

The purpose of the global celebration of beer, according to the International Beer Day website, is "for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!"

In a tweet from 2020, Avshalomov, said the growth of the holiday was surreal.

"From word of mouth and a ridiculous hand-made website, to international brand recognition and a holiday celebrated by millions around the world," he said. "Happy International Beer Day Everyone!"

To help you enjoy the day, here are six places across Greater Columbus where you can raise a glass.

Columbus Brewing Company

The oldest craft brewery in central Ohio, Columbus Brewing Company opened its own taproom in 2019 after selling beers around town since 1988. The brewery, located at 2555 Harrison Road near the Hilltop, offers its flagship product, the Columbus IPA, and the beloved IPA Bodhi.

Columbus Brewing also has the sour beer Crocodile Tongue and the Creeper Imperial IPA, which has notes of citrus and pine while registering a surprisingly high 100 on the International Bitterness Units scale, according to an article by Dispatch beer reviewer Patrick Holbrook last year.

Wolf's Ridge Brewing

Created in 2013, Wolf's Ridge Brewing was cofounded by father and son Alan and Bob Szuter. The taproom, located at 159 E. Hickory St. near Downtown Columbus, features drinks such as the light Midwestern lager 614 Lager; Chocolate Dire Gorgon, which consists of bourbon barrel imperial stout with cacao; and the blackberry key lime sour Limit Break.

Consider pairing a beer with an item from Wolf Ridge's food menu, such as the Mole Tacos or WRB Burger.

Land-Grant Brewing Company

Located at 424 W. Town St. in Franklinton, Land-Grant Brewing Company is known for its good beer and outdoor seating. Make sure to check out the beer garden, which is a 9,000-square-foot patio.

One of Land-Grant's products is Massive, a 5% ABV pale ale that is the official supporter beer of the Columbus Crew. It has "Cashmere, Mosaic and Citra hops that help bring the fruit up front and a little bitterness — not overwhelming — at the finish, so victory will still taste sweet," Holbrook wrote in a review of the drink. Land-Grant also features IPA Oh Sure, pale ale Lemon Glow and the seasonal watermelon wheat ale Inflatable Flamingo.

Nocterra Brewing Co.

Nocterra was founded by brewers Bryan Duncan and Bruce Vivian, which opened the bar at 41 Depot St. in Powell in 2019. The brewery not only brews its own beer there, but it also has an average of 15 to 18 taps going each day for fans of its more-than-3,000-square-foot patio.

Folks can enjoy a drink in Nocterra's taproom or beer garden. Selections include lager Trail Break, double IPA Scioto Coast and American IPA Phase 2.

Olentangy River Brewing Company

The Olentangy River Brewing Company, also located in Delaware County, opened in 2018. Located at 303 Green Meadows Drive in Lewis Center, the brewery features Sofia, an India pale ale; Hero, By Enrique Iglesias and the Roosevelt Coffee Stout, made with beans from Roosevelt Coffee Roasters in Columbus.

Seventh Son Brewing Co.

Founded in 2013, Seventh Son is the creation of childhood friends Jen Burton, Travis Spencer, and Collin Castore, along with brewmaster Colin Vent.

Flagship beers include its namesake Seventh Son; strong pale ale Humulus Nimbus; and hazy light IPA Miracle — which only has 115 calories and 5 carbs per 12-ounce can, so there's no need to feel guilty while drinking it! Plus, Miracle has some oomph to it, Holbrook wrote in his review of the drink last year.

"Obviously, it lacks the heft of a 9% Imperial, but it's also more than just a watered-down IPA — it actually delivers the beer-drinking goods while allowing you to be good at the same time. And that truly is a miracle," he said.

Dispatch beer reviewer Patrick Holbrook contributed to this report.

Micah Walker is the Dispatch trending reporter. Reach her at mwalker@dispatch.com or 740-251-7199. Follow her on Twitter @micah_walker701.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

7 Spots to find Extreme Milkshakes in Columbus

Some time ago, a milkshake stopped being just a milkshake and the extreme, dessert-within-a-dessert milkshake arrived, spilling out of glasses everywhere. Not just a cool, creamy treat, but crowned with more sugar-fueled goodness than just whipped cream and a cherry, grab a spoon and prepare for a sugar coma with these seven spots to find extreme milkshakes in Columbus. (Central Ohio really likes its peanut butter and its Oreos!)
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
cwcolumbus.com

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Enrique Iglesias
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Brunch Patios in Columbus

Our readers were polled this summer on their favorite patios around Columbus across a wide variety of categories, and when asked about the best patios for brunch, High Bank Distillery stood out above the crowd. Founded in 2018, this spirits distillery has made a name for itself with a great...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tom's Ice Cream Bowl celebrates state honor, tradition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — When you have a long family history in the ice cream-making and restaurant industries like Joe Baker, you know where your destiny lies. “I started getting into this because Tom was telling me about my own family. He said yeah, I used to work for your great-grandpa,” said Joe Baker, owner of Tom's Ice Cream Bowl in Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#International Beer Day#Sour Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Usa Today#Columbus Brewing Company#Hilltop#Crocodile Tongue
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
10TV

Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Loney’s lawyer leaves him in the lurch: Fredericktown, 1912

FREDERICKTOWN -- This vintage postcard captures a great view of downtown Fredericktown, around 1908. Several local businesses are visible, including Johnson & Crowell Farm Implements and Vehicles. A search of period newspapers turns up a few references, including that store co-founder Fred Johnson left in 1911 to take up a job in Columbus working for a large farm equipment company.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'

An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy