Carmen Szukaitis' road to the runway: Ohio college student to appear on reality TV show

On New Year's Eve 2021, Ohio University senior Carmen Szukaitis had a feeling that 2022 was going to be her year.

Earlier that month, she had applied to Slay Model Management, an agency for transgender models based in Los Angeles.

Her mother, Kim, had watched "Always Jane" on Amazon Prime which was a docuseries chronicling Jane Noury, a transgender teen who was pursuing a career in modeling with Slay Model Management.

She told Carmen to check out the agency. Carmen finally decided to apply after receiving so many comments about her appearance at the grocery store where she worked.

"My customers would come to me like, 'Why are you working at a grocery store? Like, you should be a model,'" Szukaitis said. "I guess after hearing that for so long, I will just give this a try."

Szukaitis started transitioning in January 2016, when she was 15 and a freshman in high school at Wooster High School, and underwent surgery in 2019.

"I went through like my entire high school (experience) pretty much in that transitionary state," Szukaitis, 22, said.

Modeling agency application led to TV reality series

What Szukaitis did not realize was that she was not just applying to a modeling agency, she was also applying for a model-search docuseries. The application was for aspiring transgender models to join the cast of Here TV's "Road to the Runway."

Launched in 2004, Here TV is the world’s first video-on-demand LGBTQ+ video service, and is available on all major U.S. cable operators including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cablevision, FiOS, U-Verse, Cox, as well www.here.tv, where it can be viewed on all iOS and Android mobile devices.

"Road to the Runway" profiles the 20 hopefuls competing in this year’s annual Slay Model search. Cameras follow the contestants to their hometowns to uncover their roots, the environments they grew up in and the circumstances that shaped them into the young women they are today.

Producer David Millbern commends the models as they have so much courage in transitioning.

"It takes such courage to make such surgical changes," Millbern said. "But then to be able to walk the catwalk and walk that runway, as if it's no one's business, and you are confident, you are this extremely beautiful, somewhat sexual being, and you're living living your truth."

Within the first few days of 2022, Szukaitis received an email from Cece Asuncion, the founder and owner of Slay Model Management, asking for an interview. During the interview, Szukaitis talked about her hobbies and her activities at school. Then Asuncion said something that Szukaitis says she will never forget.

"'You are a breath of fresh air, Carmen,'" Szukaitis said Asuncion told her. "'Because you didn't go on and started talking about your trans identity, you just talked about your life. What I always tell my models is they're a model first, and then a trans person second. That's something I really live by as well.'"

'I am authentically myself'

Growing up in Wooster, Szukaitis felt like being transgender limited the ways she could live her life.

"I really let it control my life and control my actions," Szukaitis said. "I will say it's just a mindset. I'm learning. I'm still learning. I'm a person."

Her mother Kim said that growing up, Carmen had difficulty expressing herself except when she was writing or dressing up.

"I laugh at the pictures of Carmen that I see now because she's always in a dress with a purse and a big smile on her face," Szukaitis said. "It seemed like (modeling) was something she was destined to do."

Szukaitis does not want her anxieties to define who she is in everyday life, which is exactly the reason she did not go into her trans identity during her interview with Asuncion.

"He already knew I was trans," Szukaitis said. "He's met so many trans people, like he doesn't need to rehear my experience. Sometimes I do want to share my experience with people, but I also just want to be myself and live my life."

In April, she flew to Los Angeles and did two photoshoots with A Book Of Magazine and Carmen Liu Lingerie, a transgender shapewear brand. Cameras were rolling the second Szukaitis got there, filming behind the scenes of doing a photoshoot from getting ready to between poses.

Szukaitis did not mind, though.

"I wasn't really uncomfortable," Szukaitis said. "I am just myself. I think all the other girls, we are all authentically ourselves. Everything was fine. I wasn't scared that I was going to mess up or say anything wrong because I am just authentically myself. If someone can't handle that, that's their problem."

After the photoshoots, the models went back home until June, when they came back for the final runway.

Carmen's family went and her mother was so excited to see her living in her truth.

"It was just so nice to see all these women that are so incredibly beautiful and confident after everything that they've gone through in their lives," Kim Szukaitis said. "To see how confident they are in who they are, it was just like a really great uplifting experience."

After a runway class, the models ran through the finale multiple times before it was time for the final curtain call, where the winner was announced.

The experience filming the show solidified Szukaitis' desire to incorporate traveling into her work. But before she plans to take the modeling world by storm, she has another goal to complete first.

"First of all, I am going to finish up school because I do want to be able to say I graduated, even if I don't use my degree," Szukaitis said.

She is currently signed and being represented by Slay Model Management, so she is confident that there are modeling gigs in her future.

"I feel like the work world is my oyster," Szukaitis said. "I am willing and I'm going to say yes and accept it because that is the mentality that I like to live by."

At a glance

"Road to the Runway" premieres Friday on Here TV.