Crypto Price Analysis August-5: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum Classic

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO