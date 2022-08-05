Crypto Price Analysis August-5: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Ethereum Classic

Read on cryptopotato.com
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
u.today
Will Ethereum Be Harmed by New Forks? Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns regarding the brewing civil war within the community, Fortune reports. The Canadian programmer believes that potential hard forks are not going to cause any significant harm to Ethereum. Buterin says that the members of the community have rallied around the upgrade, which means that any attempts to launch competing versions of the chain are unlikely to gain much traction with disgruntled miners.
Motley Fool
Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Up 6% Today. Is It Time to Buy?
ETH co-founder Vitalek Buterin spoke at a blockchain meeting in Korea today, predicting the Ethereum Merge will transform crypto payments and the entire digital asset class. Ethereum's in-house coin -- ETH -- was up 6% to as high as $1,806.89 during the past 24 hours and 9% over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETH coin hasn't been higher than $1,800 in nearly a month.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin [BTC] along with Ethereum [ETH] 5x this month
Following the long and painful cryptocurrency market downturn in April and June that sent the king coin, Bitcoin, and the leading altcoin, Ethereum chasing terrifying lows, the bulls regained their strength in July. With its price still a far cry from its November 2021 all-time high, Bitcoin grew by over...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Titan Citi Says Ethereum Merge Could Boost Crypto Exchange Coinbase Stock Price: Report
Banking giant Citi reportedly says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake expected next month could be bullish for the stock of Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. According to a note to clients. by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Peter Christiansen has his radar locked on Coinbase’s...
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, And Why Kevin O'Leary Dumped His Coinbase, Robinhood Shares
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of the top stories from this week. Stocks ended the week on a strong note on Friday after the July jobs numbers came in better than anticipated. All three indexes ended the first week for August in the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 2.76%, while the Dow Industrials finished the week 0.15% higher.
cryptoglobe.com
Institutional Investors and Other Large Traders See Bitcoin ($BTC) Reach $32,000 This Year
Institutional investors and other large traders remain bullish on the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) and see it rally to $32,000 this year, despite the crypto market downturn that has been enduring in the first half of the year. Cumberland, a Chicago-based market maker that buys and sells with institutions and...
