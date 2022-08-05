Read on www.wccsradio.com
Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested
Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
Chicora Man Charged For Allegedly Attacking Postal Worker
A Chicora man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a postal worker. The incident happened last Wednesday around 11 a.m. on Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 56-year-old Todd Hovis attacked the United States postal worker while he was delivering mail. No cause was given for the...
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY
Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
CRISTE-TROUTMAN SENTENCED IN INDIANA COUNTY COURT ON FRIDAY
An inmate in the state prison system was sentenced in Indiana County Court on Friday for multiple incidents that happened inside correctional facilities. Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman entered guilty pleas to aggravated harassment by a prisoner for five separate cases from August of 2018 to April of 2019. He has been incarcerated for his part in the killing of Demetrio Hughes at the time of the incidents. Criste-Troutman pleaded guilty in September of 2021 to third degree murder in connection with the killing and was ordered to serve up to 40 years in prison.
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Officer injured during arrest of Plymouth man
DALLAS TWP. — A Kingston Township police officer was injured while arresting an out-of-control man from Plymouth on Sunday. D
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE
State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
Walnutport man faces attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot lover's ex
L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. – A Walnutport man has been taken into custody and faces an attempted homicide charge after police allege he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. Officers were called to the area of Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave. in...
2 teens charged in New Kensington homicide appear before judge for welfare hearings
Two of the five teens in custody and charged as adults in the July homicide of a man in New Kensington appeared before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Friday. The hearings for Amir Kennedy, 14, and Avian Molter, 15, were held to check on their welfare as required by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.
Penn Township man accused of killing father, aunt, now accused of attacking jail guard
A Penn Township man accused of killing his father and aunt was arraigned Thursday on police accusations that he attacked a guard at the Westmoreland County Prison, according to court papers. Neal M. Hubish, 42, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and institutional vandalism. Westmoreland County detectives said Hubish...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Man, woman found guilty in Monroe County man's drug-related death
SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
