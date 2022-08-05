What monkeypox public health emergency declaration means for Massachusetts

Read on www.wcvb.com
City of Boston extends heat emergency again, majority of Massachusetts remains under heat advisory
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city's current heat emergency through Tuesday due to high heat and humidity. “With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said.
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
Democratic candidates for Massachusetts secretary of state debate ahead of primary election
BOSTON — A Democratic incumbent faced his primary challenger on the debate stage Monday as both seek the party's nomination for Massachusetts secretary of state. Secretary William Galvin and Boston NAACP president Tanisha Sullivan participated in a debate organized by WCVB, WBUR and The Boston Globe. The Secretary of...
20 cats rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM, Mass. — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are welcoming nearly two dozen more cats rescued from shelters in flood-ravaged Kentucky. The latest rescue comes after taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida, which followed the transport of dozens of Beagles from deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.
Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts capping off 'Backpack-a-thon' for students in need
NEWTON, Mass. — Volunteers are working to fill more than 50,000 backpacks with school supplies for kids ahead of the new school year. To learn more about Cradles to Crayons and its other initiatives, click here.
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Boston, part of North Shore of Massachusetts
BOSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Boston and parts of the North Shore region of Massachusetts. The warning is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Sunday and covers north-central Suffolk County, south-central Essex County and east-central Middlesex County. According to...
Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Pennsylvania is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Gas station customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball, 11, to...
