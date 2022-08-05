ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What monkeypox public health emergency declaration means for Massachusetts

By Josh Brogadir
WCVB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCVB

20 cats rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM, Mass. — MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter are welcoming nearly two dozen more cats rescued from shelters in flood-ravaged Kentucky. The latest rescue comes after taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida, which followed the transport of dozens of Beagles from deplorable conditions at the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia.
SALEM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million sold in Pennsylvania

NEW STANTON, Pa. — One very lucky winner in Pennsylvania is holding onto a Powerball ticket worth more than $200 million. Gas station customers react to huge jackpot: Watch the report above. The $206.9 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball, 11, to...
NEW STANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy