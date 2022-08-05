ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT work to detour traffic in Youngwood, Unity

Motorists can expect to encounter detours beginning Monday for PennDOT projects in Youngwood and Unity Township. In Youngwood, Depot Street will be closed for road excavation and paving between Third and Fourth streets — the respective northbound and southbound lanes of Route 119. A northbound detour will be in...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
YourErie

Accidents involving red lights on the rise

Stopping for a light is a simple concept. It’s a rule of the road that we learn to follow when we take our drivers test and may learn sooner in early childhood education. But, aggressive driving habits are still on our roads, leading to accidents and injuries. Due to the rising number of accidents reported, […]
ERIE, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP

Gas price averages continue to go down across the area. The national average this morning, according to Triple-A is now $4.05 a gallon, which is a drop of a penny over the last 24 hours, but down 16 cents from last week and a 67-cent drop from last month at this time. Last year, the national average was $3.18. Experts say that gas prices are continuing to drop because of a continuing decline in demand and a continuing drop in the price of crude oil. For the first time in a long time, the price of crude oil is below $90 a barrel, at $88.53.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
White Township, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
White Township, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE LIQUOR STORE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA TO CLOSE FOR RENOVATIONS

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on Philadelphia Street in Indiana will temporarily close for an extended period of time. The store will close at its normal time at 9:00 PM tonight, but will remain closed as the store undergoes renovations....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports

An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
KITTANNING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower

A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
WGAL

Missing man for 10 days in Pennsylvania

There is a missing and endangered man who has disappeared for 10 days. This is what we know so far: “The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J - Avondale Station, is attempting to locate 39-year-old Shawn Mabe." He was last seen on July 24, at his residence located on Waterway...
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
realtree.com

Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years

The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Introduces New Tool To Fight Drug And Alcohol Addiction

On August 3, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined drug and alcohol treatment provider Pyramid Healthcare to help more addicts find high-quality treatment. The DDAP and Pyramid joined in Dallas, PA, to encourage the free and confidential Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform, ATLAS, in Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy