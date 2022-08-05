Read on www.wccsradio.com
wccsradio.com
CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township
No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Tractor-Trailer Slides on Wet Roadway, Rolls Over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer slid on the wet roadway and rolled over on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on Friday night. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:07 p.m. on Friday, August 5, along Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
Driver killed after crashing motorcycle in Bedford County, police report
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man was pronounced dead after striking a tree and being thrown from his Suzuki motorcycle, state police report. The crash happened Aug. 4 at around 6:45 a.m. when 21-year-old Corey Yatsky was driving a motorcycle on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. For unknown reasons, he crossed […]
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
CBS News
Woman and dog rescued from Greensburg home, Red Cross assisting those displaced by flooding
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A dramatic video was caught on video at a home on Bailey Farm Road in Greensburg. A woman and her dog had to be rescued as flood waters began to rise in her home. Crews said the fast-moving flood waters had her trapped in the home and...
WJAC TV
PSP: One person flown to hospital following motorcycle crash near Elk Co. hotel
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities say one person was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon following a motorcycle crash near the Medix Hotel in Elk County. 911 officials say the crash, which occurred just before 2 p.m., resulted in the temporary closure of Quehanna Highway, between Route 255 and Silver Mill Road, in Medix Run.
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
wccsradio.com
STORMS CAUSE DAMAGE FOR SECOND DAY
For the second time in as many days, strong storms made their way through western Pennsylvania, bringing emergency crews out for multiple calls. The first call during the storms was at 4:46 PM as utility lines were reported down in the area of Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department was dispatched. As the storms got stronger, the Black Lick fire department and the Water Rescue Team were called in for standby detail. The rescue team was later dispatched to help with efforts in Westmoreland County at 8:24 PM to help with a rescue on Dickens Street in Latrobe.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Under Investigation for Fire Department Burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield said a 31-year-old man is being investigated in connection with a burglary that occurred at a local fire department. On August 2 around 8:58 p.m. police received a report of a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company located at...
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
WJAC TV
PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County
According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
erienewsnow.com
Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania
It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
wtae.com
Dog dies of thirst, crated in basement; Westmoreland County woman faces charges
DERRY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal. One of her dogs died of thirst and dehydration after being crated in her basement for days without water while she was out of town for days. Destiny Witherspoon, 25, of Derry Borough, is...
