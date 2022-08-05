ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Tree, PA

wccsradio.com

CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND

Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
CHERRY TREE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township

No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
wbut.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
BUTLER, PA
wccsradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS News

One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

STORMS CAUSE DAMAGE FOR SECOND DAY

For the second time in as many days, strong storms made their way through western Pennsylvania, bringing emergency crews out for multiple calls. The first call during the storms was at 4:46 PM as utility lines were reported down in the area of Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department was dispatched. As the storms got stronger, the Black Lick fire department and the Water Rescue Team were called in for standby detail. The rescue team was later dispatched to help with efforts in Westmoreland County at 8:24 PM to help with a rescue on Dickens Street in Latrobe.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Under Investigation for Fire Department Burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clearfield said a 31-year-old man is being investigated in connection with a burglary that occurred at a local fire department. On August 2 around 8:58 p.m. police received a report of a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company located at...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: One dead following fatal crash Saturday in Bedford County

According to a press release from state police, one person has died following a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon in East Saint Clair Township, Bedford County. Police say 24-year-old Thomas J. Osman and a passenger were driving east on Churchville Road at 2:17 PM when Osman failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with William Penn Road.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania

It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

