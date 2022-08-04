Read on www.cbssports.com
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Heads to bench Sunday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Merrifield has seen each of his first three starts with the Blue Jays in center field, and he should serve as the team's primary option at the position for at least the next week after George Springer (elbow) went on the injured list Saturday. However, Raimel Tapia will get the nod in center field Sunday in place of Merrifield, who has gotten off to a 5-for-13 start to his Blue Jays career while adding two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game
Astros' Lance McCullers: Goes five innings in rehab start
McCullers (forearm) struck out five over five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Sugar Land. Making what was expected to be the fourth and final start of his minor-league rehab assignment, McCullers...
Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A
Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
Guardians' George Valera: Elevated to Triple-A
The Guardians promoted Valera from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Monday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Cleveland recently bumped up two of its top position prospects (Tyler Freeman and Will Benson) from Triple-A to the majors, so Valera will move up a level to help Columbus fill one of the vacancies in its everyday lineup. The 22-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder supplied a .264/.367/.470 slash line to go with 15 home runs and two stolen bases in 387 plate appearances for Akron this season.
Red Sox OF Duran bickers with Royals fans after latest misplays
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran made a pair of misplays in center during the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Following the defensive gaffes, he seemed to get into a verbal dispute with spectators. Then, after making a diving catch to retire MJ Melendez, Duran continued his argument with the fans and was briefly restrained by teammate Alex Verdugo.
Mariners' Travis Jankowski: Designated for assignment
Jankowski was designated for assignment Friday. Primarily used as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, Jankowski is hitless in his last 30 MLB at-bats. Jake Lamb will take his place on the active roster.
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Toro has appeared in 84 games this season for the Mariners, but he hit just .180, and the team decided to send him to Tacoma to open up a roster spot for Mitch Haniger. Toro figures to be among the top candidates next time the Mariners need to bring up a hitter from the minors.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Rehab assignment about to begin
Tatis (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio either Saturday or Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. The Padres won't put a timetable on Tatis returning to the big-league lineup, but this is obviously an important step. Cassavell notes that Tatis has progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging a bat.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery
Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out of lineup
Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 with a double and two RBI in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
Twins' Josh Winder: Set to begin throwing
Winder (shoulder) will begin a bullpen progression Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. in hopes of a September return, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. This is an improvement on his outlook from when his status was last updated in July, when it appeared Winder could be shut down for the season. He was placed on the injured list at Triple-A on July 23 with right shoulder impingement syndrome.
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
Twins' Nick Gordon: Records theft in Saturday's win
Gordon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. Gordon was involved in a scary collision with Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza, who left the game with a dislocated shoulder. Gordon was able to stay in and played the full game in center field. He's made himself valuable to the Twins with Byron Buxton battling nagging injuries lately -- Gordon has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 14-for-27 (.519) in that span. The outfielder has a .284/.333/.440 slash line, five steals, five home runs, 20 RBI and 29 runs scored through 254 plate appearances. He should still have a regular path to playing time with Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Trevor Larnach (abdomen) sidelined, leaving left field wide open as well as center when Buxton needs rest.
Royals' Nick Pratto: Delivers game-winning hit
Pratto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox. Pratto walked it off in the ninth inning with a two-out solo shot off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock. After beginning his major-league career with three multi-hit efforts in his first five games, Pratto's cooled off noticeably. Saturday's homer made this just the second time the first baseman has hit safely in consecutive contests this year. He's slashing .196/.313/.393 with two long balls, five RBI, four runs scored, a triple and three doubles through 67 plate appearances. Despite the growing pains, the Royals are likely to give the 23-year-old an extended audition in a lost season for the team.
Rangers' Joe Barlow: Could be activated Tuesday
Texas manager Chris Woodward said Barlow (finger) could be activated in advance of Tuesday's series opener with the Astros, MLB.com reports. Barlow made a third rehab appearance Saturday, walking one over a scoreless 1.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock. Two of his three rehab outings lasted 1.2 innings, which could portend his usage when he returns to the majors. Barlow had been the Rangers' closer but was removed from the role early in July. Woodward has been using Jonathan Hernandez in that role for now.
Rockies' Chad Kuhl: Out with hip injury
Kuhl hit the injured list with a right hip flexor strain Friday. It's possible the injury helps explain Kuhl's struggles over his last four starts, a run in which he owns a 11.49 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 13:13 K:BB. The transaction was backdated to Thursday, so Kuhl will be eligible to return Aug. 19, though it's unclear if he's expected to do so. Ryan Feltner was recalled to take his place on the roster.
