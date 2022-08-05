ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

WITN

Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
KINSTON, NC
WECT

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
City
Wallace, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
WNCT

Nobody hurt, mobile home destroyed in Richlands

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire destroyed a mobile home Monday morning in Richlands. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports firefighters were called to 1929 Catherine Lake Rd. in Richlands to a report of a mobile home on fire. Onslow County Fire Marshal Jeremy Foster said crews arrived and were able to put out the fire in […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans were submitted Monday to the City of Wilmington’s planning department for a 7-Eleven on Market Street. According to the plans, the store would be located at 4615, 4621 and 4623 Market Street at the intersection with Birchwood Drive. Along with a 4,790-square-foot convenience store,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

New pharmacy opening in Kinston

We are excited to announce Kinston Community Health Center is expanding services to better serve the community. The new addition will be Kinston Community Pharmacy, the pharmacy will open for business on August 8th. The new pharmacy will be located at 324 N Queen St. Suite A in Kinston North Carolina. Our hours of operations will be Monday - Friday 9:00am to 6:00pm.
KINSTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland PD searching for missing 16-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

