Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
When they arrived, officers said they found Ontario Shukur Redfern, 25, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.
Authorities did not mention a potential motive or suspect in the shooting.
CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1