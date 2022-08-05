ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old man was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd.

When they arrived, officers said they found Ontario Shukur Redfern, 25, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Authorities did not mention a potential motive or suspect in the shooting.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

