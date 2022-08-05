ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘If He Does Stay for That Extra Year and Try to Play as Many Minutes and Then Leave on a Free’ - Pundit Tips Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Leave Liverpool for Free

By Matty Orme
 3 days ago

Since his arrival in 2017, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Liverpool career has been hampered by injuries. Struggling to nail down a first-team place within Jurgen Klopp's side the former Scotland international Alan Hutton has tipped the midfielder to leave next summer on a free transfer.

Starting his Liverpool career brightly and a prominent starter within the side, Chamberlain was dealt with a huge blow in Liverpool's Champions League game against AS Roma rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Since then Chamberlain has struggled to stay fit and secure a place within the side missing 75 games through injury.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

In an exclusive interview with Football Insider when asked his thoughts on Chamberlain departing Liverpool on a free, the former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur full-back said “ It’s definitely an option.

If it’s not happened by now then maybe that’s the way he’s thinking. I think he’s too good a player to be sitting for that length of time and not play. He’s still got a lot to give, he’s still a decent age."

Hutton then touched on Oxlade-Chamberlains struggles to maintain fitness “ The one problem is obviously the injury list. Can he stay fit enough to play a full season?

"If he was to go, at this moment in time, would someone be willing to spend £25million, do they know exactly what they’re getting?

I believe he’s still a top quality player but maybe if he does stay for that extra year and try to play as many minutes and then leave on a free, it probably opens up his options in terms of clubs and who would be willing to take him. It’s not so much of a risk then. Obviously wages will be high but you don’t have to pay a substantial fee for him.

