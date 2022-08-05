ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Liverpool Champions League Winner Gini Wijnaldum Travelling To Italy To Complete Move From PSG To Roma

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

Reports suggest that PSG and former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is traveling to Rome today to complete his transfer from the French champions to AS Roma.

Just three years ago, Liverpool ended an incredible Champions League journey in Madrid, where they beat Tottenham in the final to lift their sixth trophy.

The group of players that made history that night has begun to separate and go their own way. This summer, we have seen Sadio Mane and Divock Origi part ways with The Reds.

Last year saw the departure of Champions League hero Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutch international joined French side PSG, but his move hasn't quite worked out in Ligue 1.

Having played a huge role in Liverpool's European victory, the excitement in the fanbase for the French club was validated. However, after a tough season and being voted the worst player in France, Wijnaldum is now making a move to Serie A.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto , the former Reds star is traveling to Rome today to complete his transfer. Roma won the Italian cup last season and hope to bring the experience of the dynamic midfielder to add further success.

If Roma can get the best back out of Gini Wijnaldum, they certainly have a player on their hands.

LFCTransferRoom

