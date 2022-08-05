LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library has for an eighth year been awarded a Project Next Generation Grant from the Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White and the State Library. The $40,000 will provide funding for two six-week programs, including an Autumn backyard astronomy program and a Spring program that explores the concept of “change” in Illinois through the forces of Nature, through human interaction, and humans and their environment. Each program will serve 18 participants and are free and open to the public.

LASALLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO