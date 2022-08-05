Read on www.walls102.com
LaSalle Public Library awarded Next Generation Grant
LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library has for an eighth year been awarded a Project Next Generation Grant from the Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White and the State Library. The $40,000 will provide funding for two six-week programs, including an Autumn backyard astronomy program and a Spring program that explores the concept of “change” in Illinois through the forces of Nature, through human interaction, and humans and their environment. Each program will serve 18 participants and are free and open to the public.
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
