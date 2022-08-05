Read on www.androidpolice.com
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned
If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
The Growing Email Scam That's Almost Impossible To Reverse
Phishing emails could be described as the pestilent occurrence of the modern workforce. As we ditched the typewriter for the computer, and faxes for emails, one unexpected (yet always prevalent) consequence, was spam. According to Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Report, 32% of data breaches in the U.S. involved phishing. These...
insideedition.com
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Online banking is a breeze these days, with many people able to check their accounts straight from their cell phones. So imagine logging in one day and discovering your entire life savings is missing. It happened to New York resident Jackie Berman, who says a hacker wiped out her Citibank...
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
ohmymag.co.uk
Delete now!: Millions of Android devices infected with bug that drains your account
Google has by far some of the strict security policies, but hackers still manage to find ways to sneak in malware that are costly to users. In a latest investigation, it was discovered that some 28 apps laced with dangerous malware were in the Google Play Store. Millions of people have already downloaded these apps. Read on to know if you have any of these money-draining apps.
How To Find Out If A Hacker Has Attacked You
Cybercrime is aimed at breaching networks to promote other criminal activities (e.g. cyberstalking, phishing and fraud) Computer crimes that target computing devices include viruses or DoS-denial-of-service attacks. Below we outline 6 signs in both categories that will let you know you have been hacked and how to act if your device is intruded upon. In all cases, the recommendation to be made in a timely manner is to restore the system to its pre-intrusion state.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
