Perkasie, PA

A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via Mystic Ways Brewing

Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery.

Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts, pilsners of all different flavor profiles will be offered at the new business. All brewing operations will be overseen by local brewer Joe Winiarski, who previously worked for the Red Lion Brewery in Quakertown.

A kitchen that was added to the property will allow customers to enjoy a wide variety of food items with their beer of choice. An outdoor beer garden is also on the list of upcoming renovations to the new brewery.

Along with brews and food, the new brewery will act as a gathering and event space for the community. Perkasie is an already exciting place to visit, so a new business such as Mystic Ways Brewing is bound to bring even more locals and visitors to the area.

