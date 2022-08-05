Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

Read on wkzo.com
Related
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
wkzo.com
Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Lansing house fire breaks out while rain comes down
Just as the rain was pouring Monday morning, a house fire broke out at a home on 1826 Moores River Dr.
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
wkzo.com
Two road projects in Portage prepare for completion
PORTAGE MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The final paving project on Romence Rd between Angling Rd. and Oakland Dr. is set to commence at 6 am, Monday, August 8th. During the repaving, only the eastbound lane will be open, and there will be intermittent flagging operations. The detour route for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews respond to fire at building in Lansing
Around 8 a.m. Monday, a fire broke out in a building on the 3000 Block of Pine Tree Road.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
WILX-TV
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millennium Park pavilion restored after weekend vandalism
A pavilion at Millennium Park in the Grand Rapids area was vandalized and "severely damaged," the park says.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
wkzo.com
Faulty clothes dryer leads to fire at Vine Street home Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A faulty clothes dryer is being called the cause of a house fire in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. Around 1:15 p.m. officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1000 block of East Vine Street for a report of a structure fire. When KDPS officers arrived, smoke was observed coming from the residence.
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
wkzo.com
Two pulled from water, unresponsive, at South Haven’s South Beach Monday afternoon
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A dangerous summer in Lake Michigan waters continues. The South Haven Police Department says two unresponsive people were pulled from the water at South Beach by bystanders around 12:30 p.m. Monday. South Haven Emergency Services and the police department rendered care on-site when...
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
