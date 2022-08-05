Tracking more heat, humidity and rain chances: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for August 5, 2022

Read on www.wkyc.com
Severe storm aftermath: Floods swept through parts of Northeast Ohio; Thousands currently without power
CLEVELAND — Severe weather broke through Northeast Ohio on Monday evening, causing issues ranging from flooding to power outages across the area. As of 11:15 p.m., over 6,000 FirstEnergy customers were without electricity in Northeast Ohio. The largest concentration of power outages is in Cuyahoga County (3,963). SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Fewer Americans are filling up their tank as gas prices drop
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on gas prices. Gas prices continue to inch downward during peak summer travel season as Americans continue to change their normal driving habits amid record prices throughout the country. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Here's how those from around the region are helping Kentucky flood victims
EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name. In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid...
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
