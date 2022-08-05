ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russia says it's ready to discuss prisoner swap with U.S. after Griner gets 9 years in prison

By Chantal Da Silva
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Viktor Bout
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

The Kremlin Sends Warning Following Brittney Griner Swap News

The Biden administration revealed that it has offered Russia a deal in exchange for Brittney Griner's release. Russia is not pleased with the United States publicizing the negotiation process. Per an Associated Press report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisted that no agreement has been made and said prisoner swaps are...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ukraine War#Espionage#Russian#The White House
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russian Military Expert Concerned About Ukraine's New Weapons From West

A Russian military expert admitted that new Western weapons being supplied to Ukraine could make Russia's chances of winning the war difficult. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the online military publication National Defense, made the comments during an appearance on Russia-1, a Kremlin-run station. Journalist and Russian propaganda expert Julia Davis captured a clip from the news segment featuring Korotchenko and posted it Wednesday on Twitter.
MILITARY
NBC News

NBC News

429K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy